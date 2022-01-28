Pokemon Legends Arceus: All Poke Balls & how to craft them

A huge part of Pokemon Legends Arceus is the crafting feature, which allows you to create a whole collection of Poke Balls in order to snag yourself some rare creatures. Here’s every ball in the game, as well as their crafting recipes.

Pokemon Legends Arceus transforms Nintendo’s classic franchise into an open world adventure packed to the brim with some of the series’ most iconic pocket monsters.

As you traverse the plains of the Hisui region, you’ll come across a variety of different materials that you can use to craft powerful new items. If you’re not too interested in creating Aux Powers, you’ll likely need to use the system to create Poke Balls – the life blood of any real Pokemon master.

So, here’s what different Poke Balls are on offer in Legends Arceus, as well as how to craft them out of foraged materials.

Contents

Pokemon Legends Arceus: All Poke Ball types

There are currently nine different types of Poke Ball in Legends Arceus; some that you may expect, and others that we haven’t encountered in previous games. However, they’re inspired by several of the other capture devices we’ve seen before.

Here are all nine Poke Balls, as well as which situations they perform best in, and when you can unlock them:

Poke Ball Description How to Unlock Poke Ball Used to capture Pokemon found in the wild. Play through the story Heavy Ball A ball that is too heavy to fly high or far, but it is highly effective if you manage to hit an unsuspecting Pokemon First Star Rank Feather Ball A ball that flies fast and true—ideal for catching nimble Pokemon or Pokemon that fly high in the air Second Star Rank Great Ball A mysterious ball that provides a higher success rate for catching Pokemon than a standard Poke Ball. Third Star Rank Leaden Ball Improved Heavy Ball Fourth Star Rank Wing Ball Improved Feather Ball Fifth Star Rank Ultra Ball A mysterious ball that provides an even higher success rate for catching Pokemon than a Great Ball does. Sixth Star Rank Gigaton Ball Best iteration of the Heavy Ball Seventh Star Rank Jet Ball Best iteration of the Feather Ball Eighth Star Rank

Pokemon Legends Arceus: Poke Ball crafting recipes

Every single one of these Poke Balls can be crafted using your crafting kit (found in Everyday Items), but you’ll need to go on the hunt for all of the right materials.

Below are all of the ingredients you’ll need to create Poke Balls in Legends Arceus. Notice that every Poke Ball requires Apricorn, so it’s worth stocking up on as much of it as you can find:

Poke Ball Description Poke Ball 1 x Apricorn, 1 x Tumblestone Heavy Ball 1 x Apricorn, 1 x Black Tumblestone Feather Ball 1 x Apricorn, 1 x Sky Tumblestone Great Ball 1 x Apricorn, 1 x Tumblestone, 1 x Iron Chunk Leaden Ball 1 x Apricorn, 1 x Black Tumblestone, 1 x Iron Chunk Wing Ball 1 x Apricorn, 1 x Sky Tumblestone, 1 x Iron Chunk Ultra Ball 1 x Apricorn, 2 x Tumblestone, 2 x Iron Chunk Gigaton Ball 1 x Apricorn, 2 x Black Tumblestone, 2 x Iron Chunk Jet Ball 1 x Apricorn, 2 x Sky Tumblestone, 2 x Iron Chunk

So that’s everything you need to know about Poke Balls and how to craft them in Pokemon Legends Arceus! Looking to be the very best that no one ever was? Be sure to check out our dedicated PLA guides:

