If you’ve caught or evolved a Gyarados in Pokemon Go you might be wondering what its best moveset is, and whether it’s any good for the Go Battle League – here’s everything you need to know.

Gyarados is a powerful Water/Flying-type Pokemon that resembles a colossal sea monster, it’s also one of the original 151 Pokemon. The key to victory in battle is utilizing this Pokemon’s best moveset and avoiding opponents it’s weak against.

Gyarados is the evolved form of the useless, but iconic, Magikarp and evolves with 400 Candy. The joke behind Magikarp and Gyarados is that something so extraordinarily weak turns into something incredibly powerful with a bit of patience.

Here’s the best moveset for Gyarados to make it a champion in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Gyarados best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Gyarados in Pokemon Go is Dragon Breath as a Fast Move and Aqua Tail as a Charged Move.

There are four potential Fast Moves to choose between for Gyarados, but Dragon Breath is the obvious choice for both PvP battles and Raids, as it features a high damage output and decent energy generation

Pair this with Aqua Tail as a Charged Move and you’ll be able to deal some epic levels of Dragon/Water-type damage. If you can afford a second Charged Move, go with the Dark-type attack Crunch for more coverage options.

All moves Gyarados can learn in Pokemon Go

Gyarados can learn four Fast Moves and six Charged Moves in PvP in Pokemon Go, and we’ve listed them all below:

Gyarados Fast Moves

Bite (Dark-type)

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type)

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type)

Waterfall (Water-type)

Gyarados Charged Moves

Aqua Tail (Water-type)

Crunch (Dark-type)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type)

Hydro Pump (Water-type)

Outrage (Dragon-type)

Twister (Dragon-type)

Is Gyarados any good in Pokemon Go?

Gyarados is a useful option for your team when it has its best moveset, although the Pokemon is admittedly a mixed bag in Battle League. It’s a powerful Pokemon in PvP battles, but be aware of its weaknesses to Electric and Rock-type attacks.

The good news is that Gyarados has quite a few resistances, including against Fighting, Bug, Steel, Fire, and other Water-type Pokemon. It’s also double resistant to Ground-type attacks, so use this to your advantage.

Gyarados has gotten progressively less impressive in Pokemon Go as more species have been added. We’d advise against using it in the restricted Great League, but feel free to unleash it in Ultra League matches. it can also perform quite well in the Master League.

