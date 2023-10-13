How to get Greavard in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

For those who want to add a Greavard to their collection in Pokemon Go, here’s an overview of how to find the Ghost Dog and whether a Shiny version of it can be found.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and the Paldea region introduced fans of the franchise to Greavard, a Ghost-type dog Pokemon.

A little less than a year after Greavard made its debut in a mainline game, this Ghost-type is going mobile. Niantic added the Pokemon into Pokemon Go as part of a special event in October 2023. But, how can you get Greavard?

Here’s a breakdown of how to get Greavard in Pokemon Go, plus whether a Shiny version of it can be found in the mobile game.

How to get a Greavard in Pokemon Go

Greavard can be found via the completion of certain Timed Research challenges and Raids. However, be mindful that this Pokemon won’t be made available in Go until October 19, 2023.

Greavard and its evolution Houndstone will both make their debut during the Halloween 2023 Part 1 event in Timed Research and 3-Star Raids. The Part 1 event will take place from October 19, 2023, until October 26.

Can Greavard be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

No, a Shiny version of Greavard has not been made available yet.

Greavard made its debut in the mobile game in October 2023. Generally speaking, Niantic tends to wait for the release of a Shiny version of a Pokemon.

No release date for a Shiny version of Greavard has been made public as of this writing. We’ll update this page when Niantic releases any new info on a Shiny Greavard or Houndstone.

How to evolve Greavard in Pokemon Go

Greavard evolves into Houndstone after feeding the Pokemon 50 Candies.

That’s all you need to know about Greavard. If needed, make sure to check out more of our Go guides.

