How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: Prism Scale & Beauty guide

Feebas and Milotic have debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Teal Mask DLC – and you can catch them. Here, we’re going to look at where to find Feebas, how to evolve it, and how you can get Milotic.

Feebas is one of the trickiest Pokemon to catch. For starters, this fish Pokemon is submerged under water. On top of that, it’s also one of the most time-consuming to evolve.

Strap yourselves in if you want a Milotic. Let’s take a look at where to find Feebas and the two methods of how it evolves in the Kitakami region.

How to evolve Feebas into Milotic: Evolution methods explained

If you want to evolve Feebas into Milotic, you’re going to need to to do either one of the following methods:

Find a Prism Scale and trade your Feebas while holding it with another trainer. Raise its beauty level to a high level and then level it up.

How to get Prism Scale in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Once you’ve got a Prism Scale, you can trade Feebas holding the item and evolve it.

Once you have completed the Kitakami Pokedex, you will receive a Prism Scale as a reward. You can then equip this to your Feebas and trade it to see it evolve.

Prism Scale location in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

If you’d like to get one before that, you can find one on the east side of Fellhorn Gorge as a dropped item.

Pokemon This is where you can find the Prism Scale in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to increase Feebas’ beauty in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To increase your Pokemon’s beauty stats, you will need to feed it Dry Poffins over and over. This will increase your beauty level to a point where you can get a Milotic.

How to catch a Feebas in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Feebas spawns in the cave near Crystal Pool in the Kitakami region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as seen below.

Watch out for bubbles on the surface, as it’s hiding underwater unlike other water Pokemon.

So, how to get in there… if you zoom into the very center of your map, you’ll see the Crystal Pool.

Nintendo The Crystal Pool is right in the middle of the map – and Feebas can be found there.

Enter the Oni Mountain cave from there, and you will see Feebas in the pools of water inside. Bubbles will appear at first. Interact with those, and Feebas will jump out of the water.

Nintendo Feebas spawns inside the Oni Mountain cave, near the Crystal Pool.

How to get Milotic in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you’re looking to avoid the complicated Feebas evolution method, you may be disappointed. Evolving Feebas using the methods above is the only known way of getting Milotic, at the time of writing.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Feebas and evolving it. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

