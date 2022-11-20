GamingPokemon

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Evolution Items: Stones, locations, shops, & more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet Violet Ice StoneThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need various evolution items and stones to fully evolve each species in the Paldea region. Below is every evolution item and stone and where players can find them.

Evolving Pokemon is one of the primary goals of playing a Pokemon game. While some species only need to level up to reach their next evolutionary stage, others are more complex. For example, Sword & Shield’s Milcery required players to spin in circles to evolve it into Alcremie, while species like Haunter need to be traded to evolve into Gengar.

For many others, however, unique items and stones will be needed to obtain an evolved Pokemon form. This is most commonly seen with Eevee and its Eeveelutions but also applies to a large variety of different species.

Below is everything players need to know to find the Evolution stones and Items in the Paldea region.

eevee in pokemon scarlet violetPokemon
Eevee evolves using stones

All Evolution Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to Serebii.net, there are several Pokemon Evolution Stones in the Paldea region, including the Ice Stone, Leaf, Fire Stone, Dusk Stone, Dawn Stone, Moon Stone, Oval Stone, Shiny Stone, Sun Stone, Water Stone, and Thunder stone. Here is where players can find them!

Evolution StoneImageWild LocationShop LocationCost
Fire StoneEast Province (Area Two), Delibird Presents: Cascarrafa, Levincia, Mesagoza3000
Water StoneArea ZeroDelibird Presents: Cascarrafa, Levincia, Mesagoza3000
Thunder StoneLevinciaDelibird Presents: Cascarrafa, Levincia, Mesagoza3000
Leaf StoneTagtree ThicketDelibird Presents: Cascarrafa, Levincia, Mesagoza3000
Dusk StoneMontenevera behind the GymPorto Marinada AuctionN/A
Moon StoneN/APorto Marinada Auction
Sun StoneN/APorto Marinada AuctionN/A
Dawn StoneN/APorto Marinada AuctionN/A
Oval StoneBy the bridge, behind a treeN/AN/A
Shiny StoneN/APorto Marinada AuctionN/A

All Evolution items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and where to find them

Similar to Evolution Stones, players will also need to find or purchase a number of Evolution Items to obtain the First and Second Stage evolutions of different Pokemon species. Below are all the Evolution items in Paldea and where to find or buy them.

Evolution ItemImageWild LocationShop/Town LocationCost
Auspicious ArmorN/AZapapicoN/A
Malicious ArmorN/AZapapicoN/A
Chipped PotPorto Marinada behind a tree near the Pokemon CenterPorto Marinada AuctionN/A
Cracked PotN/APorto Marinada AuctionN/A
King’s RockNaranja, Academy Porto, Uva AcademyDelibird Presents: Mesagoza10000
Metal CoatPorto MarinadaDelibird Presents: Levincia3000
Razor ClawPorto MarinadaDelibird Presents: Mesagoza15000
Scroll of DarknessN/APorto Marinada Auction owning a KubfuN/A
Scroll of WaterN/APorto Marinada Auction owning a KubfuN/A
Sweet AppleTagtree ThicketDelibird Presents: Cascarrafa, Levincia, Mesagoza2200
Tart AppleTagtree ThicketDelibird Presents: Cascarrafa, Levincia, Mesagoza2200

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Laura Gray