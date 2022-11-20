Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Evolution Items: Stones, locations, shops, & more

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need various evolution items and stones to fully evolve each species in the Paldea region. Below is every evolution item and stone and where players can find them.

Evolving Pokemon is one of the primary goals of playing a Pokemon game. While some species only need to level up to reach their next evolutionary stage, others are more complex. For example, Sword & Shield’s Milcery required players to spin in circles to evolve it into Alcremie, while species like Haunter need to be traded to evolve into Gengar.

For many others, however, unique items and stones will be needed to obtain an evolved Pokemon form. This is most commonly seen with Eevee and its Eeveelutions but also applies to a large variety of different species.

Below is everything players need to know to find the Evolution stones and Items in the Paldea region.

Pokemon Eevee evolves using stones

All Evolution Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to Serebii.net, there are several Pokemon Evolution Stones in the Paldea region, including the Ice Stone, Leaf, Fire Stone, Dusk Stone, Dawn Stone, Moon Stone, Oval Stone, Shiny Stone, Sun Stone, Water Stone, and Thunder stone. Here is where players can find them!

Evolution Stone Image Wild Location Shop Location Cost Fire Stone East Province (Area Two), Delibird Presents: Cascarrafa, Levincia, Mesagoza 3000 Water Stone Area Zero Delibird Presents: Cascarrafa, Levincia, Mesagoza 3000 Thunder Stone Levincia Delibird Presents: Cascarrafa, Levincia, Mesagoza 3000 Leaf Stone Tagtree Thicket Delibird Presents: Cascarrafa, Levincia, Mesagoza 3000 Dusk Stone Montenevera behind the Gym Porto Marinada Auction N/A Moon Stone N/A Porto Marinada Auction Sun Stone N/A Porto Marinada Auction N/A Dawn Stone N/A Porto Marinada Auction N/A Oval Stone By the bridge, behind a tree N/A N/A Shiny Stone N/A Porto Marinada Auction N/A

All Evolution items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and where to find them

Similar to Evolution Stones, players will also need to find or purchase a number of Evolution Items to obtain the First and Second Stage evolutions of different Pokemon species. Below are all the Evolution items in Paldea and where to find or buy them.

Evolution Item Image Wild Location Shop/Town Location Cost Auspicious Armor N/A Zapapico N/A Malicious Armor N/A Zapapico N/A Chipped Pot Porto Marinada behind a tree near the Pokemon Center Porto Marinada Auction N/A Cracked Pot N/A Porto Marinada Auction N/A King’s Rock Naranja, Academy Porto, Uva Academy Delibird Presents: Mesagoza 10000 Metal Coat Porto Marinada Delibird Presents: Levincia 3000 Razor Claw Porto Marinada Delibird Presents: Mesagoza 15000 Scroll of Darkness N/A Porto Marinada Auction owning a Kubfu N/A Scroll of Water N/A Porto Marinada Auction owning a Kubfu N/A Sweet Apple Tagtree Thicket Delibird Presents: Cascarrafa, Levincia, Mesagoza 2200 Tart Apple Tagtree Thicket Delibird Presents: Cascarrafa, Levincia, Mesagoza 2200

