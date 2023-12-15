How to evolve Tyrogue in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: All evolution paths explained

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC brought back the Fighting-type Tyrogue, who has three separate branching evolutions. Here’s how trainers can find Tyrogue and evolve it into Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontop.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk is out now, and trainers are eagerly exploring the Blueberry Academy’s massive Terarium.

This second DLC expansion brought with it plenty of returning Pokemon, many of which have unique forms and branching evolutions. This includes the Fighting-type Baby Pokemon, Tyrogue.

Tyrogue has three separate evolutions that trainers can catch in the Indigo Disk. So, let’s break down exactly how to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontop as well as where to find them in the wild.

How to evolve Tyrogue into each Evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

To evolve Tyrogue into its three different evolutions, trainers will have to take a close look at the stats of their Baby Pokemon.

Additionally, the nature Tyrogue has when captured will play a big role in how it evolves, as each evolution has to have specific stat growths in Attack and Defense.

As such, stat-boosting items called Vitamins will be invaluable in this process. Specifically, you may need to purchase plenty of Protein and Iron to help achieve each evolution.

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonchan

To evolve Tyrogue into the Punching Pokemon, Hitmonchan, its Defense stat must be higher than its Attack starting at level 20.

This can be achieved by catching Tyrogue with certain natures like Bold, Relaxed, Impish, or Lax. Additionally, Defense can be raised by giving Tyrogue Vitamins called Iron.

How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonlee

To evolve Tyrogue into the Kicking Pokemon, Hitmonlee, its Attack stat must be higher than its Defense starting at level 20.

This can be achieved by catching Tyrogue with certain natures, like Lonely, Brave, Adamant, or Naughty. Additionally, Attack can be raised by giving Tyrogue Vitamins called Protein.

How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmontop

To evolve Tyrogue into the Handstand Pokemon, Hitmontop, its Attack and Defense stats must be equal starting at level 20.

This is the hardest of Tyrogue’s three evolutions to earn. Still, it’s not impossible to get. Catching a Tyrogue with a neutral nature like Hardy, Docile, Serious, Bashful, and Quirky will certainly help.

Additionally, you can use both Protein and Iron to balance out its Defense stats, respectively.

Where to find Tyrogue in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

According to the Pokedex, Tyrogue is commonly found in the Terarium’s Canyon Biome at the Blueberry Academy.

Trainers do not need to expand the Canyon Biome’s habitat with BP to find Tyrogue.

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Hitmonchan in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Like Tyrogue, Hitmonchan is also found in the Canyon Biome, though it is a bit rarer than Tyrogue. It is only found in one cave in the biome, marked in the image below.

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Hitmonlee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Hitmonlee is also found in the Canyon Biome, though it is harder to find than Tyrogue. It is only found in one cave in the biome, marked in the image below.

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Hitmontop in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Finally, Hitmontop is also found in the Canyon Biome, though it is very rarely seen. It is only found in one cave in the biome, marked in the image below.

The Pokemon Company

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding and evolving Tyrogue into each of its different evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

