How to watch Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: Start time, streams, games to expect

The 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is now locked in as the industry giants look to unveil major projects and offer deep dives on highly anticipated titles. From when it gets underway to where you can watch, here’s everything you need to know.

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase set for Sunday, June 12.

Presentation expected to be roughly 90 minutes long.

Starfield, Redfall, Hellblade 2 all likely to be on display.

Following the $7.5 billion deal that sent shockwaves across the gaming industry, Microsoft and Bethesda are officially teaming up for a major joint presentation. Although E3 2022 has been called off, that isn’t stopping two of the biggest publishers from leveraging the week to promote their upcoming slate of games.

From Starfield to a potential Halo Battle Royale, there’s plenty to be revealed during the show. So here’s everything you need to know in order to tune in live and keep on top of the announcements.

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: Stream & Schedule

As you would expect, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be streamed live across all relevant social media channels. From Twitch to YouTube and even TikTok, Xbox is pulling no punches in promoting this event.

We’ve embedded the Twitch stream above for your convenience. Though if you happen to miss the event live, be sure to catch up on the VOD through the official Xbox YouTube channel.

The 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is locked in for Sunday, June 12. Currently, it’s unclear just how long this event may last. Given it’s a joint presentation with two of the biggest publishers, there’s plenty for them to discuss. Therefore, it’s safe to expect anywhere between an hour or two of entertainment.

Below is exactly when the broadcast is set to go live around the globe:

Timezone Start time Pacific Time June 12 – 10:00AM PT Eastern Time June 12 – 1:00PM ET Greenwich Mean Time June 12 – 5:00PM GMT British Summer Time June 12 – 6:00PM BST Australian Eastern Standard Time June 13 – 3:00AM AEST

What to expect at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

While nothing official has yet been announced for the event, it’s safe to assume Microsoft and Bethesda will be bringing out the big guns.

Primarily, this event should give us our first look at Starfield gameplay. With the November 11 release drawing closer, Bethesda will likely use this platform to detail the ambitious RPG akin to Fallout 4’s deep dive in 2015 ahead of its launch just a few months later.

We also know Arkane Studios is toiling away on Redfall, a Microsoft-exclusive FPS set to launch in September. Things have been fairly quiet since the reveal last year, so we’re sure to hear more during this event.

Outside of those two, there’s no telling what we might see on Bethesda’s end. Anything from Wolfenstein 3 to Indiana Jones could be on display.

One thing we’re likely not to see, is anything from the next Elder Scrolls. Seeing as the title is still in very early development, it could still be a few years yet before we see ES6 in action.

For Microsoft, we’re sure to see all the usual suspects here once again. Another year, another Forza. Hellblade 2 will more than likely make an appearance. Halo is sure to be featured in some capacity, perhaps with a reveal of the leaked Battle Royale project codenamed: Tatanka.

Beyond that, there’s little indication of what might be involved in the showcase. Microsoft’s many studios have a wide range of projects in the works, though it’s unclear how far along any of them are. From Fable to the Perfect Dark reboot and even the heavily rumored Gears of War 6, it’s anyone’s guess what shows up during the event.

Rest assured, as we get closer to the June 12 broadcast, we’re sure to have a clearer picture of what’s in focus. We’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest as new details emerge.