Who is Sojourn? New Overwatch 2 hero abilities, weapon & lore

Sojourn is the only confirmed hero to debut in Overwatch 2 and there’s loads to know about her. From exciting new abilities to deep lore connections, there’s a lot to get hyped about in the buildup to the sequel.

Overwatch 2 is right around the corner which means its current poster child, Sojourn, is basking in the spotlight as release day draws closer.

Being that she appeared in the Storm Rising archive event back in 2019, you may recognize this grizzled vet by face, but there’s a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to the game’s 33rd hero.

Advertisement

Sojourn’s backstory & Overwatch program lore

Sojourn, aka Vivian Chase, is a former member of the Canadian military who was recruited into the Overwatch program.

Read More: Blizzard quietly reveal Roadhog redesign in new Overwatch 2 gameplay footage

She rose to the rank of Captain in the time before the eventual shutdown of the OW program. While she retired back to Toronto for a while in the aftermath of the team’s disbanding, it wasn’t long before she got back in the fight and rejoined her former comrades in action.

It’s unclear how she got back into the mix of conflict right now but Blizzard will detail that story in an upcoming cinematic, according to the character’s Developer Update.

Advertisement

What does Sojourn do? Hero abilities, Railgun, enhanced movement

Most of her abilities are centered around her signature weapon, the Railgun, which delivers a single powerful blast that pierces through enemies and generates collateral damage.

The primary fire of this weapon is more of a pellet-spread automatic similar to D.Va’s mech guns. As players accumulate damage with this form they will simultaneously be charging up the bigger, more devastating blast.

On top of this Sojourn’s cybernetic enhancements get put to use with her first ability, Power Slide. Just as it sounds, this mobility enhancer allows the former captain to make a speedy dash across the ground that can also be chained into a high-flying jump.

Advertisement

Read More: Overwatch 2 fan gets major surprise from Jeff Kaplan with Sojourn reveal

Her secondary ability is a Disruptor Charge that both slows enemies down and damages anyone who gets caught inside of it. This can be paired with the alternate fire of the Railgun to pick up easy one-shot kills on impaired targets.

Finally, her ultimate, Overclock, also helps this by adding a steady charge to the weapon, eliminating the need to deal damage to charge those high-powered shots.

When will Sojourn be released?

Sojourn will be available at launch for Overwatch 2, making her the first new Hero to join the fray since Echo was released back in April of 2020.

For those interested in getting a closer look, Sojourn will be on display in the upcoming Overwatch 2 closed beta on April 26.