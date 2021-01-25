The Overwatch community is pretty tight knit, but with the game spanning across XBOX, Switch, Playstation and PC is cross platform play available in Overwatch?

It’s no secret that Overwatch appeals to a wide range of gamers across the globe. You’ve got the casual gamers to the pro players, and the cartoon style of the title makes it a hit with younger and older players alike.

With a whole host of factors implying that Overwatch 2 is still a while away, with job listings for significant roles being the latest hint that the game isn’t coming anytime soon, players will have to content themselves with the inaugural title for now.

There’s one problem with Blizzard’s flagship FPS though, and that’s the issue of cross platform play.

What is cross platform play?

It’s important to remember that Overwatch isn’t just for PC gamers. The title has been released on Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, meaning that there’s a whole host of users playing on different consoles and platforms.

Read More: Why an Overwatch 2 delay could be a blessing in disguise

Games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends have a feature know as ‘cross platform play,’ which allows players to play with their friends no matter what platform they’re using.

So, if your mate has a PS5 but you’re more of a PC player, you can still cause some chaos together despite the different hardware; just don’t ask them about keybinds.

Is Overwatch cross platform?

At the moment, Overwatch is not optimized for cross platform play. Therefore, if your friend has an Xbox and you have a Switch, there is no way for you to play together.

Read More: 5 features Overwatch 2 needs to rebuild its playerbase

In Blizzard’s own words, crossplay is unavailable for all of their titles as “players all play in separate ecosystems.” Why they’ve chosen to do this is unclear, but whether we like it or not that’s how it’ll be for now.

Will Overwatch 2 be cross platform?

While there’s nothing set in stone yet, it’s clear that Blizzard are exploring crossplay in the future, specifically for Overwatch 2.

With Vice President Jeff Kaplan noting that “[Crossplay] is something we’re passionate about, and exploring,” it’s safe to say that we may be seeing the feature implemented in the future.

So will the voices of the Overwatch community finally be heard? Will crossplay separate the sequel from its counterpart? We’ll have to wait and see.