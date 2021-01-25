Logo
Overwatch

Is Overwatch cross platform?

Published: 25/Jan/2021 13:41

by Lauren Bergin
Is Overwatch Cross Platform Widowmaker
Blizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch community is pretty tight knit, but with the game spanning across XBOX, Switch, Playstation and PC is cross platform play available in Overwatch?  

It’s no secret that Overwatch appeals to a wide range of gamers across the globe. You’ve got the casual gamers to the pro players, and the cartoon style of the title makes it a hit with younger and older players alike.

With a whole host of factors implying that Overwatch 2 is still a while away, with job listings for significant roles being the latest hint that the game isn’t coming anytime soon, players will have to content themselves with the inaugural title for now.

There’s one problem with Blizzard’s flagship FPS though, and that’s the issue of cross platform play.

What is cross platform play?

Lucio in Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Sadly it looks like we won’t be joining Lucio in Rio anytime soon.

It’s important to remember that Overwatch isn’t just for PC gamers. The title has been released on Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, meaning that there’s a whole host of users playing on different consoles and platforms.

Games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends have a feature know as ‘cross platform play,’ which allows players to play with their friends no matter what platform they’re using.

So, if your mate has a PS5 but you’re more of a PC player, you can still cause some chaos together despite the different hardware; just don’t ask them about keybinds.

Is Overwatch cross platform?

Reinhardt, Mei, Lucio, Tracer, and Mercy from Overwatch 2
Blizzard
Overwatch is always better with friends!

At the moment, Overwatch is not optimized for cross platform play. Therefore, if your friend has an Xbox and you have a Switch, there is no way for you to play together.

In Blizzard’s own words, crossplay is unavailable for all of their titles as “players all play in separate ecosystems.” Why they’ve chosen to do this is unclear, but whether we like it or not that’s how it’ll be for now.

Will Overwatch 2 be cross platform?

Jeff Kaplan talks about Overwatch 2 crossplay.
Blizzard Entertainment
Vice President Jeff Kaplan confirmed Blizzard are “exploring” crossplay for Overwatch 2.

While there’s nothing set in stone yet, it’s clear that Blizzard are exploring crossplay in the future, specifically for Overwatch 2.

With Vice President Jeff Kaplan noting that “[Crossplay] is something we’re passionate about, and exploring,” it’s safe to say that we may be seeing the feature implemented in the future.

So will the voices of the Overwatch community finally be heard? Will crossplay separate the sequel from its counterpart? We’ll have to wait and see.

How to complete Paulo Dybala FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC

Published: 25/Jan/2021 11:31

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have released a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC), offering players the chance to earn an upgraded Paulo Dybala FIFA 21 card, celebrating one of his most prolific moments in his career to date.

Celebrating his superb assist combination for a goal in Coppa Italia 19/20, presumably the brilliant run of play he shared with Higuain against Udinese, Dybala has continued to prove himself as an insane talent.

The Juventus centre forward has become a fan-favorite, and it’s easy to see why, with this SBC showing off just how good he can be.

paulo dybala fifa 21 player moments sbc toty
EA SPORTS
Dybala’s Player Moments SBC arrives around the same time as the huge Team of the Year release.

So, let’s take a look at the required squads and cheapest solutions available to complete this SBC.

Paulo Dybala FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: Solution & Cost

To unlock this SBC, you’ll have to build out two squads that total to around 190-200k, which isn’t too shabby considering the card you’re getting for it.

These two squads are built around Piemonte Calcio and Serie A, so they shouldn’t be too hard to complete.

Bianconeri

This first squad requires a mix of players replicating Piemonte Calcio’s formation.

  • Players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

In exchange for this squad, you’ll get one Prime Electrum Players Pack.

Cheapest solution:

This is the cheapest solution according to FUTBIN, costing around 70k.

Dybala Player Moments SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Dybala Player Moments SBC solution.

Serie A TIM

This squad should simply feature players from Serie A.

  • # of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

In exchange for this squad, you’ll get one Rare Mixed Players Pack.

Cheapest solution:

This is the cheapest solution according to FUTBIN, costing around 125k.

Dybala Player Moments SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Dybala Player Moments SBC solution.

All in all, this shouldn’t set you back any more than 200k, though we know the market fluctuates a little depending on the popularity of SBCs, so make sure you’ve got enough to cover it.

This Dybala Player Moments SBC comes at the same time as the annual Team of the Year promo, which has seen the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski get major upgrades for their incredible performances across the year.

While Dybala didn’t make the cut, this SBC still seems a reasonable one to complete, especially if you’re not hedging your bets on getting any TOTY cards.