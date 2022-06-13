Junker Queen revealed as new Overwatch 2 tank hero: Abilities, release date

Junker Queen is joining the Overwatch 2 roster in time for the game’s big launch. Players have yearned for her release for years, and the tank hero is one of many Blizzard have teed up for the hero shooter’s sequel: here’s what we know so far.

The Junker Queen is one of the Overwatch universe’s most beloved characters, even if she didn’t technically have a role in-game outside of being ever-present on the Junkertown map.

That’s changing in Overwatch 2 though as the Ruler of Junkertown joins the hero roster as the newest tank character in the game. Having been revealed as one of the many new heroes coming as part of the hero shooter’s sequel, players are already hyping up how she’ll play.

Here’s what we know about Junker Queen so far in Overwatch 2, including how her abilities work and when she’ll release.

Who is Junker Queen in Overwatch 2?

Junker Queen is the leader of the (semi) lawless Junkertown, once home to both Junkrat and Roadhog. However, the Junker Queen did everything she could to keep the two heroes out after they had discovered some ‘treasure’ in the outback ruins.

As the undisputed champion of the Scrapyard within Junkertown, she’s got the fighting prowess to back up her big talk. However, as for the rest of her story, that’ll be fleshed out once she goes live in-game.

Junker Queen abilities in Overwatch 2

Players got their first snippet of Junker Queen gameplay in the Overwatch 2 release date reveal on June 12, 2022, but specifics about her abilities are still unclear.

In the trailer she uses both a shotgun and a melee weapon with prowess, meaning she could be a good close-range fighter much like Roadhog. She can also spin into battle, whirling her axe at lightning speed while dashing through enemies — which does line up with some leaks.

What the rest of her kit is though, and how it all balances out, remains to be seen. We’ll keep you posted here once Blizzard confirms it ⁠— likely on June 16’s Reveal Event livestream.

Does Junker Queen have a release date in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard have not confirmed when Junker Queen will be released in Overwatch 2. Junker Queen is one of a handful of new heroes seemingly set to arrive with the launch of the game on October 4, 2022.

The long-awaited DPS hero Sojourn is also joining the roster, and a couple more have been teased during the drip marketing for the sequel.