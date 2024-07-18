Overwatch 2 Season 12 is next on the calendar in August, so here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

We’re halfway into Season 11, and it has been called one of the “worst” seasons so far by fans, namely after it brought several controversial changes to Tanks.

If you’re one of the players unhappy with how Season 11 has shaped up so far, you may already be looking forward to Season 12. On that note, we’ve already seen quite a few teasers of what to expect.

Article continues after ad

So, here is everything we know about what is coming in Season 12 of Overwatch 2.

Currently, there is no official start date for Season 12, however, according to the current Battle Pass timer, it is slated to start around August 21, 2024.

It should be noted the devs have dropped seasons earlier or later than previously expected, so don’t be surprised if there’s a change at some point in near the future.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 Season 12: Space Ranger arrives

First teased back at Blizzcon 2023, Space Ranger is the second hero to be released in 2024, just after Venture in Season 10.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

We already know what Space Ranger looks like, with some lore details given to players, particularly the fact she and Mei went to grad school together.

Other than that, we don’t really know how Space Ranger will play beyond knowing she’ll be a Support, will have a “Burst-fire Smart SMG” as her weapon, and will be quite mobile with a lot of verticality.

Overwatch 2 Season 12: Reaper rework

As has become a tradition in the past year, every season has a hero rework to update some of Overwatch 2’s older characters and get them up to snuff for the modern game.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Reaper is slated to be next in line for a rework

Reaper’s rework has been in the pipeline and has been teased by the devs for quite a while. It looks like we may be getting it as Season 12’s fresh overhaul.

Article continues after ad

As explained by OW2’s Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson, they are focusing on updating his Shadow Step but didn’t reveal how exactly it would change, other than that it would be a “large technical challenge” to implement.

So as we get closer to Season 12, we’ll get a better look at what’s in store for Reaper mains and update you right here.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 Season 12: Larger avoid slots

Originally teased in a dev update back in Season 10, there will be several updates to Overwatch 2’s report system and the avoid slot feature.

Starting in Season 12, the avoid slots will now be increased to ten players, being able to pin three specific players as perma-avoids and rank the rest based on how likely they’ll be avoided.

Blizzard

This would mean that if there is a particularly toxic player you’ve queued into multiple times over weeks, you can just permanently avoid them by pinning them on your list to make sure they are never removed from it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With this update, you’ll be able to prioritize your list, ranking your avoided players based on how likely they’ll be avoided, with the top being players you’ll never queue up with.

However, according to Senior Systems Designer Gavin Winter, for most players below Grandmaster, you’ll pretty much never encounter anyone on your avoid list.

If you are GM, since there aren’t a lot of players in that skill range, it will slowly ignore your list from the bottom to find the best matches for you.