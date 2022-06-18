Overwatch 2 getting new “core game mode” with biggest PVP map yet

Overwatch 2 is set to shake up the franchise with a fresh core game mode that will reportedly feature one of the biggest maps in Overwatch history.

It’s been a long road for Overwatch fans, as the highly anticipated follow-up to the popular competitive shooter finally arrives in October 2022. While Overwatch 2 will feature traditional PVP matches like its predecessor, there will also be a PvE aspect to things as well.

On top of all that, an additional core game mode is rumored to join the game’s playlists too. And, according to an interview with the Overwatch 2 developers, the brand new game mode could feature one of the biggest maps in the franchise.

Advertisement

Overwatch 2 devs lay out plans for new game mode

French content creator Potxeca spoke with the Overwatch 2 devs, with their findings summarized on the game’s main subreddit. Reportedly speaking with devs such as Aaron Keller and Geoff Goodman, Overwatch 2 is set to feature an “unannounced game mode” alongside the game’s traditional PVP.

Read More: Overwatch 2 will reportedly be adding Mauga as a new Tank hero

Details of the game mode itself have been left aside but the devs allegedly claimed that it will have one of “the biggest PVP maps ever made.”

Unfortunately, the original interview remains private on Poxteca’s channel but could see the light of day as we draw closer to the game’s release.

The franchise has introduced limited-time game modes in the past to coincide with anniversary events. After years of development, it would make sense to introduce a refreshed approach to playlists, offering players new ways to hone their skills.

Advertisement

We already know that the Blizzard title will introduce Push, a new game mode that will see two teams face off to push a robot into enemy lines.

However, until an official announcement is made by Blizzard, we’re remaining cautious about whether Poxteca’s leak bears any fruit.