Overwatch 2 shares major PvE update and 2023 content roadmap

The Overwatch 2 devs surprised fans by unveiling a major roadmap for content on the way in 2023 and beyond, including an update on the PvE mode.

Overwatch 2 players have been waiting for Blizzard to finally update them on the plans for the game going forward and on May 16, during a Twitch stream, they finally got their wish.

During the shock broadcast, the Overwatch team presented a content roadmap filled with an assortment of surprises including a long-awaited launch of the PvE story campaign.

Article continues after ad

Season 5 will introduce a limited-time event Questwatch, a new Sojourn cinematic, and the return of Summer Games.

Following that, Season 6 will see a new support hero and the launch of the PvE story campaign portion of Overwatch 2 alongside a new progression system, firing range, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Overwatch 2 PvE story missions launch in Season 6

Prior to the live stream, the devs unveiled that the PvE story will finally kick off in Season 6 following years of hype since first being announced at BlizzCon 2019.

The PvE story isn’t the only thing Overwatch 2 players will have to look forward to. Hero Mastery missions, a new tank hero, Sombra and Roadhog reworks, a new control map, and a lot more lore is in the works.

Article continues after ad

More to come…