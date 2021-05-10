The Ultimate Overwatch Reinhardt guide - Dexerto

One of the most essential heroes to any successful Overwatch team, Reinhardt has an interesting playstyle that takes some time and practice to master. Thankfully, once you get the basics down, it is a blast to play!

Overwatch’s ample amount of heroes is one of the shining aspects of the team-based game from Blizzard. With Overwatch 2 well into development, there is no better time to jump into the game to get ready for the second title.

Tanks are one of the hero classifications used in Overwatch, these super-human characters are the first ones to engage in team battles and offer support to your DPS characters. Reinhardt is viewed as one of the best in the game, and this has been a constant since release. If you are looking to master Reinhardt, then you have come to the right place.

Advertisement

Overwatch Reinhardt lore

As Reinhardt’s appearance suggests, he was once a famed warrior within the German Armed Forces and eventually found himself stationed in the Crusaders. In the early years of Reinhardt’s service, he befriended a character named Balderich. The two grew close within the army, and the night the Omnic forces attacked Eichenwalde, they recited the Crusader’s oath and shook hands.

Reinhardt was a careless soldier, he often neglected superior orders; and during this conflict, he was scolded by Balderich and ordered to rejoin his actual unit on the front lines. After doing so, Reinhardt saw an opportunity to charge towards an enemy and was countered and suffered a deadly blow to his left eye. While the battle carried on, the Crusaders eventually had to fall back to a certain point, and this is where Balderich and Reinhardt reunited.

Advertisement

This is where Reinhardt’s story becomes tragic, as Balderich commanded Reinhardt to rejoin the forces behind the gate, leaving him to perish to the enemy forces. Reinhardt was reluctant at first but eventually left his best friend behind, only taking his hammer as a memory.

Overwatch Reinhardt Weapons

Reinhardt’s main weapon is Balderich’s hammer, which is called Rocket Hammer. This powerful weapon can deal immense damage to players’ close range and is a personal reminder of the war to him.

Rocket Hammer

Damage: 85

Max. range: 5 meters

Rate of fire: 1 swing per 0.96 seconds

Casting time: 0.432 seconds (initial swing)

Overwatch Reinhardt Abilities

Reinhardt’s abilities are some of the best in Overwatch especially in regards to the Tank role. His Barrier Field offers vital support in team fights, and players can safely stay behind Reinhardt’s barrier when pushing an objective.

Advertisement

Read More: Overwatch Widowmaker guide

As well, Reinhardt has a stellar ultimate that can be devastating in certain scenarios for the other team!

Barrier Field

Reinhardt projects a broad, forward-facing energy shield, which can absorb substantial damage before it is destroyed. Though Reinhardt can protect himself and his companions behind the shield, he cannot attack while sustaining it.

Health: 1600

Healing: Regenerates 200 barrier health per second, after being down for 2 seconds

Move. speed: -30% penalty

Cooldown: 5 seconds if destroyed

Charge

Reinhardt charges forth in a straight line, grabbing hold of enemies in his path. If he collides with a wall, foes he’s carrying suffer extreme damage.

Damage: Pinned to a wall: 300

Bump with no pin: 50

Move. speed: +200% buff

Max. range: 49.5 meters

Casting time: 0.6 seconds

Duration:3 seconds 0.65 second stun at the end of a pin

Cooldown: 10 seconds

Fire Strike

By whipping his Rocket Hammer forward, Reinhardt slings a flaming projectile which pierces and damages any enemies it touches.

Advertisement

Damage: 100

Projectile speed: 25 meters per second

Casting time: 0.48 seconds 0.64 second recovery

Cooldown: 6 seconds

Earthshatter – Ultimate ability

Reinhardt forcefully slams his rocket hammer into the ground, knocking down and damaging all enemies in front of him.

Damage:50

Max range:20 meters

Casting time: 0.45 seconds 0.5 second recovery

Duration: 2.5 second knock down

Ultimate cost: 1540 points

Earthshatter is fantastic as it strikes down all opponents in Reinhardt’s direct line of vision. Knocking them on the ground for your entire team to suppress them with fire!

How to play Reinhardt – Tips and tricks

Playing Reinhardt can be a daunting task at first, as his ability to be a defensive juggernaut along with a credible force on offense is a deadly combination that not a lot of Tanks offer. On the defensive side, his Barrier Shield is the shining star of his kit. Using this when entering objectives and pushing choke points will greatly benefit your team, and your teammates will be more thankful to have a barrier in front of them.

Advertisement

Read More: 5 features Overwatch 2 needs to rebuild its playerbase

On the offensive side, Reinhardt’s combination of Fire Strike and his ultimate ability is an aspect player’s should spend some time practicing. If you are able to knock down players with Earthshatter you can more than likely immediately kill them with a Charge. Furthermore, the Charge can be used when opposing players are caught on their own without a shield to protect them, breaking the front lines even more.

While Fire Strike is his only ranged attack, it is one that can be used efficiently given the right scenario. Finding the perfect balance between defensive and offensive is key to mastering him, and it is hard to play a game of competitive Overwatch and not go up against one.

Overwatch Reinhardt skins

Name Tier Cost Skin Brass Rare 75 Cobalt Rare 75 Copper Rare 75 Viridian Rare 75 Bundeswehr Epic 250 Paragon Epic 250 Festive Epic 250 Crusader Legendary 1000 Blackhardt Legendary 1000 Bloodhardt Legendary 1000 Lionhardt Legendary 1000 Stonehardt Legendary 1000 Bladerich Legendary 1000 Greifhardt Legendary 1000

Overwatch 2 Reinhardt changes

The next iteration of Overwatch is going to be an exciting time for Reinhardt and Tank players. Tanks should be getting some overhauls, as Blizzard will likely be making them more like brawlers. As well, devs have already posted images of how Reinhardt’s appearance will be in Overwatch 2.

We are yet to see all the redesigns for characters in Overwatch 2, but we cannot wait to see all of them.