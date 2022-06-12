Overwatch 2 launch date announced: Free-to-play, Junker Queen confirmed

Blizzard has officially announced a release date for Overwatch 2, revealed the game is going free-to-play, and finally introduced us to the Junker Queen, a brand new hero coming at launch.

The Xbox Showcase on June 12 was literally one of the biggest days for Overwatch news in years. Not only did we get an official release date for Overwatch 2, but devs also announced the game would be going free-to-play as well.

However the biggest news has to be a brand new Tank hero coming at launch. One players have actually been waiting years to be added: the legendary Junker Queen.

Here’s all the massive news on Overwatch 2 from the Xbox Games Showcase.

Overwatch 2 release date officially announced

After years of speculation, we finally have a set release date for Overwatch 2: October 4, 2o22.

This comes just days after an Overwatch 2 livestream was announced for June 16, preceding the second beta, and that’s sure to give us more info on the sequel.

Overwatch 2 going Free-to-play

In addition to a release date, Blizzard also revealed that Overwatch would be going free-to-play as well.

Not many details were provided, but we can assume that the game’s PvP will now be free, with Overwatch 2’s PvE content being paid.

Junker Queen officially revealed

Some of the biggest news has to be the official reveal of the Junker Queen though, a hero fans have been speculating and hoping for literally for years at this point.

Coming in as a Tank hero, we don’t know her abilities and kit exactly just yet, but there are plenty of teasers to how she’ll actually work in the trailer.

It was a massive day of Overwatch 2 news during the Xbox event, so be sure to check back as we dissect all the trailers and teasers that came out.