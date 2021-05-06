Overwatch Reaper guide: How to play, abilities, tips, lore, skins - Dexerto

When people think of Overwatch villains, the first person they picture is Reaper. The kingpin of Talon isn’t easily tamed, so we’ve compiled this guide with some tips and tricks to let you master death himself.

There are fewer characters more iconic in Blizzard’s Overwatch than Reaper. The former Blackwatch member turned Talon supreme leader is a staple for a Overwatch players everywhere.

That by no means makes him easy to play, though, so here are our top tips to help you dominate as Reaper. We’ve got everything from his gameplay to his lore, his skins and his abilities, so buckle up, it’s going to be wild.

Overwatch Reaper lore

Reaper didn’t begin his Overwatch journey as the Talon’s infamous leader – far from it, in fact. Gabriel Reyes’ origins trace back to the United States military, where his talent and dedication saw him blitz through the ranks.

Joining the army’s “soldier enhancement program” alongside Overwatch hero Jack Morrison (Soldier 76), Reyes went on to form the heroic organization with him. Constantly overlooked due to his erratic nature and chaotic leadership style, though, things rapidly took a turn for the worst.

Shifted onto Overwatch’s secret, black ops style department (known as Blackwatch), several failed missions led to Reyes being decommissioned and eventually pronounced dead during the skirmishing that ensued at Overwatch HQ.

Saved by scientist Moria O’Deorain, he was reborn as Talon leader, Reaper. A result of Moria’s genetics experiments, his cells simultaneously decay and regenerate at a hyper-accelerated rate. When his body degenerates, he becomes a swirling black mist, something that’s now associated with immanent death.

Overwatch Reaper weapon

Reapers twin Hellfire Shotguns pack quite the punch. Laced with some form of molecular agent that causes excess damage, you wouldn’t want to be on the wrong side of the barrel.

Damage : 1.8 – 6 per pellet 36 – 120 per shot

:

Falloff range : 10 to 20 meters

: Spread angle : 6

: Num. of pellets : 20 per shot

: Rate of fire : 2 shots per second

: Ammo : 8

: Reload time : 1.5 seconds

: NOTE: Reaper tears enemies apart with twin shotguns. Reaper Abilities

If you thought those Hellfire Shotguns were bad, then you’ve not seen Reaper’s abilities. Focused around mobility and teleporting, Reaper works best when he’s up close and personal, with one of those shotguns resting against your head.

Passive: The Reaping Heals 30% of damage dealt



NOTE: Reaper steals health from his enemies as he damages them.

Wraith Form

Move. speed : +50% buff Duration : Up to 3 seconds Cooldown : 8 seconds

NOTE: Reaper becomes a shadow for a short period of time. While in this form, he takes no damage and is able to pass through enemies, but cannot fire his weapons or use other abilities. Shadow Step Max. range : 35 meters Casting time :1.5 seconds Duration : 2 seconds Cooldown : 10 seconds

