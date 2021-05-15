The Ultimate Overwatch Mei guide - Dexerto

Mei might be one of the most under appreciated damage characters in the game, but she can actually be a pleasure to use within Overwatch. Be careful when encountering this cold hero though, as you may end up frozen!

Damage characters have always been the popular role when it comes to Overwatch’s three main roles. These characters typically offer some of the best abilities and deal with punishing amounts of damage to enemies.

Mei is one of these damage characters, and she has gone under the radar since she was implemented within the game. But, a recent surge in popularity has players opting towards her more than ever now. If you are looking to understand Mei’s abilities and playstyle to best suit her, then look no further than our comprehensive guide.

Overwatch Mei Lore

Dr. Mei-Ling Zhou was a climatology expert that excelled in developing innovative features that allowed her to alter the climate in regions such as Asia, where it was becoming a problem for certain species. Mei’s research and innovations were noticed by the entire world and she was critically acclaimed for these findings during her years as a doctor.

Years afterward during the initial invasion of the Omnic forces, Mei was a part of a task force that was sent to Antarctica to set up a monitoring station for the world’s ecosystem. During her tenure there, she underwent a dramatic phase which was sparked by a polar storm that cut off all lines of communication from the base and the rest of the world.

Before they perished due to the polar storm, Mei froze herself within a cryostasis, this would preserve her body for however long she was inside the cryo chamber and she would not age a day. Nine years passed before Mei eventually woke up, and reunited with her droid Snowball.

Afterward, Mei eventually located a message from Winston which was urging the forces of Overwatch to reunite together to fight against the forces that have been revenging the planet over the years.

Mei Overwatch weapons

Mei holsters a rather powerful weapon that has alternating modes of fire for given scenarios. Her Endothermic Blaster can shoot dangerous crystals of ice dealing direct damage, or spray a constant breeze of ice, that will freeze enemies if they are in the line of fire for too long.

This combination of weapons is what separates Mei from other damage characters, as she is able to change up her playstyle to accommodate the ranges you are firing from.

Endothermic Blaster

Mei’s blaster unleashes a concentrated, short-range stream of frost that damages, slows, and ultimately freezes enemies in place.

Damage: 55 per second 2.75 per round

Move. speed: -20% at first, then -2.85% per tick (max. -70%)

Projectile speed: 20 meters per second

Max. range: 10 meters

Ammo: 120

Ammo usage: 20 rounds per second

Reload time: 1.5 seconds

Duration:1 second (slow effect) 1.3 seconds (frozen)



Endothermic Blaster (Right Click)

Mei can also use her blaster to shoot icicle-like projectiles at medium range.

Damage: 75

Spread angle: Pinpoint

Projectile speed: 115 meters per second

Rate of fire:1 shot per 0.8 seconds

Ammo: 120

Ammo usage: 10 per shot

Reload time: 1.5 seconds

Casting time: 0.4 seconds

Mei Overwatch abilities

Mei also has some nasty abilities, as they are more catered to support play rather than her powerful damage-based weapons. Mei’s shining ability is her Ice Wall, which can hold chokepoints for brief periods of time, as enemies are not able to pass this Ice Wall or shoot through it.

Besides this, Mei’s ultimate ability can quickly end games; as if she is able to freeze multiple enemies to stop them from getting on point, then it is all but game over for the enemy team.

Cryo-Freeze

Mei instantly surrounds herself with a block of thick ice. She heals and ignores damage while encased, but cannot move or use abilities.

Healing:~51.28 per second Up to 200 overall

Duration: Up to 4 seconds

Cooldown: 12 seconds

Ice Wall

Mei generates an enormous ice wall that obstructs lines of sight, stops movement, and blocks attacks.



Health:400 per pillar 5 pillars

Max. range: 35 meters

Area of effect: 3×8 meters area

Duration: Up to 5 seconds

Cooldown: 12 seconds

Blizzard

Mei deploys a weather-modification drone that emits gusts of wind and snow in a wide area. Enemies caught in the blizzard are slowed and take damage; those who linger too long are frozen solid.

Damage: 20 per second Up to 85 over the duration

Move. speed: -50% at first, then -20% per second (max. -70%)

Projectile speed: 20 meters per second

Area of effect: 10 meters radius

Casting time: 0.5 seconds (throw)

Duration: 4.25 seconds

Blizzard can be harmful for various reasons, but if you are able to use this when a cluster of enemies enter a room or an isolated area, then you are in for a fun time!

How to play Mei: tips

Mei is one of the more intriguing damage characters, as her abilities are gathered for both close-range and long-range engagements. Her two forms of damage via her Endothermic Blaster can be beneficial for when your team is trying to push a point, as she can set up anywhere on the map.

Mei’s abilities can be great for saving your own life and buying time for when you are in a pinch. But, a nice combination to use is to use Cryo-Freeze when a bunch of enemies is in front of you. Then, when your pop out of this frozen state; immediately pop your ultimate ability, which should freeze a few. Mei can be a powerful character, and if you are able to adapt on the fly when it comes to her abilities, then you will be of great help to your team.

Mei Overwatch Skins

Name Tier Cost Skin Chrysanthemum Rare 75 Heliotrope Rare 75 Jade Rare 75 Persimmon Rare 75 Earthen Epic 250 Snow Plum Epic 250 Ecopoint: Antarctica Legendary 1000 Fire Fighter Legendary 1000 Rescue Mei Legendary 1000 Abominable Legendary 1000 Yeti Hunter Legendary 1000

Overwatch 2 Mei Changes

Overwatch 2 will be releasing sometime in the near future for players, and ahead of the release we already know how Mei is going to look within the new game. This was teased in the original Overwatch 2 trailer, and players are fans of Mei’s new look.

We will have to wait and see what new abilities Mei will be getting as part of her talent tree for Overwatch 2’s PvE system, but we bet she’ll be just as deadly in the sequel.