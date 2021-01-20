Overwatch dev hints at Kraków, Poland map for Overwatch 2 - Dexerto

Overwatch players have been dying to know more details about Overwatch 2, but while the developers have remained tight-lipped on the details, they hinted that one of the new maps could take place in Kraków, Poland.

Overwatch 2’s development is still a mystery in many ways. It’s been delayed time and time again, with no release date in sight. To make matters worse, a series of job listings suggest it’s still far from completion. However, Dexerto’s Bill Cooney is confident that a delay could be a blessing in disguise.

Either way, fans are dying for more information. Fortunately, the developers have finally started dropping some hints, but it has nothing to do with an official release date. Instead, it has to do with a potential new map in Overwatch 2.

A team of developers talked about the new map, Kanezaka, in a recent interview on the official website. They discussed the inspiration for the map along with its design and what players can expect.

The interviewer then asked them, “If you could choose any location for a new Overwatch map, where would it be?” They probably expected to get a simple answer. Instead, they got a bombshell.

“You’ll see in Overwatch 2!” said the developers. One dove a little deeper and added, “Kraków, Poland. This is a city that I visited a few times and fell in love with. The medieval architecture is beautiful and well preserved, the city has very pleasant plazas and open spaces, with lots of interesting shapes and colors!”

At this stage, it’s nothing more than a hint. However, it’s a pretty strong one and a sign that it could be in the works.

Overwatch fans would love to see more locations in the sequel, and there’s no doubt that Kraków would be a great addition.

Hopefully, it’s the first of many more hints and the developers will reveal more details on what players can expect in Overwatch 2.