Overwatch 2 Season 7: Release window, new map, Hero changes, more

Hot on the heels of the biggest Overwatch 2 season ever, Blizzard is already working on Overwatch 2 Season 7. A brand-new content drop with new features and Hero adjustments, so let’s take a look at everything we know so far.

The game’s newest season might actually have been the biggest in the franchise’s history, not just OW2. Finally delivering long-awaited campaign content via the PvE missions, a new powerful Hero in Illari, and much more, Season 6 was a big one.

On the other hand, the grind for Blizzard doesn’t stop. Overwatch 2 Season 7 is next up for the game. While it probably won’t be anywhere near as influential and impactful as S6, it should still drop some noteworthy updates to the multiplayer Hero shooter.

Overwatch 2 Season 7: Release window

While it’s not set in stone, every Overwatch 2 season typically lasts for 9 weeks. So, based on the start date for Season 6 and this logic, it’s very likely that Overwatch 2 Season 7 will begin on October 10, 2023.

Again, this is not definite, so we will be updating this once the details become more nailed on.

Overwatch 2 Season 7: Hero buffs & nerfs

Each season of Overwatch brings with it a ton of buffs and nerfs – like Season 6 did. So far, we know for sure that Blizzard is going to give a serious overhaul to Sombra.

Aaron Keller, Lead Level Designer on the game, had this to say in an interview: “Sombra has a few small changes coming next season, but in Season 7, she’ll debut her larger rework – complete with a new ability!”

This would represent a pretty significant update for the Damage Hero. We’ll keep you updated with any other major changes arriving in Overwatch 2 Season 7 too.

Overwatch 2 Season 7: New map

Blizzard outlined their philosophy some time ago regarding seasonal updates for OW2. Each new season will either be headlined by a new Hero or a new map. Season 6 was the outlier as it went overboard and delivered a new Hero, new maps, and even a new game mode!

Given that we’ve just had a new Hero, it would be safe to assume that the devs will be reverting back to their new policy – meaning it’s likely that Season 7 will introduce a new map.

There is talk of bringing back some older maps – Hanamura in particular – so it’s a case of keeping an eye out for any Blizzard updates.

That wraps up everything we know about Season 7 so far. Be sure to check out our other guides for OW2 we have for you right here:

