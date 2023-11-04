Everything we know about Overwatch 2’s Clash Mode: Hanaoka, release date & more

Yet another new Overwatch 2 mode called Clash has been announced, a mode that aims to bring back some of the 2CP maps that have been lost as 2CP was removed. Here’s everything we know about the mode so far.

Though the decision to remove maps like Hanamura and Temple of Anubis was a tough call for Overwatch’s developers back in the day, 2CP was a much-hated mode that many felt was unhealthy for the game.

And, considering Overwatch 2‘s maps are built around the mode they’re based in, the mode’s removal made it next to impossible to bring those maps back.

However, Clash has allowed Overwatch 2’s developers to bring back Hanamura as Hanaoka with a new mode built just to allow the mode to function. But what’s the Clash mode like? How does it play, and when does it come out? Here’s everything we know.

As of now, there’s no release date locked in for the Clash mode. Nothing is set in stone just yet. Though, it’s worth noting that content of this nature usually comes along with big Seasonal updates, meaning that Clash is likely to arrive in one of the upcoming Seasons.

However, there’s a ton of new content coming to Overwatch soon for players to be excited about. Season 9 will be bringing a massive competitive update to the game, while Season 10 will be when Venture gets released. Though Mauga isn’t even fully released yet, we already have details on the hero after his release.

Clash rules and objectives

Overwatch 2’s upcoming Clash mode may have five capture points, but it’s more about a gradual victory and working toward one goal rather than scrambling around the map like Flashpoint. Rather, it’s a push-and-pull battle of who can capture the most points.

The map is mirrored, with each team contesting one point at a time in what’s essentially a big game of tug-of-war. Teams win either by taking the most points overall in the game or making it all the way to either A or E.

The devs claim Overwatch 2’s Clash mode is heavily defender-favored when it comes to those final points, so making it all the way to either A or E is extremely difficult.

Hanaoka and other Clash maps

Overwatch 2’s clash mode is bringing back Hanamura as Hanaoka, a map that was shown off a bit at Blizzcon. It seems that it’ll be very similar to Hanamura with a few additions.

Other than the fact that the map will be mirrored now when it comes to layout, the map will have a street section connecting both sides of the map, a street that will assumedly be where the C point is.

The devs also claimed that Volskaya was the first map they thought up this mode with, showing off concept art that dated back as far as 2010. While this mode feels like it’s being revealed a short time after Flashpoint’s addition, the devs seem to have been thinking on it for a while.

At this time, it’s not yet clear which other maps will feature Clash mode, and whether any new maps for the mode will be remakes of beloved Overwatch 1 maps that didn’t transition out of being 2CP maps.