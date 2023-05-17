Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – Korok Seed locations

Looking for more Korok Seeds to help increase your inventory in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Here’s a fantastic place to start.

Korok Seeds are hidden collectibles in Tears of the Kingdom that will provide Link with that all-important inventory upgrade you’ll always find yourself needing. However, actually finding these Korok Seeds can be pretty difficult, even if there are so many dotted around the world of Hyrule.

So, with that in mind, here’s a little help finding some Korok Seeds in Tears of the Kingdom, as well as how many you can expect to find in total around the game’s large open world.

For our full thoughts on Tears of the Kingdom, you can check out our review here.

How many Korok Seeds are there in Tears of the Kingdom

There are 900 Korok Seeds in total to look out for in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and each one usually involves their own puzzles.

You’ll need to locate a Korok, solve their puzzle, and then you’ll be able to get a Korok Seed from them.

Korok Seed locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Since there are so many Korok Seeds to find, we are yet to discover them all and will therefore only be giving you a taste of where you can find these items to upgrade your gear.

Korok Seeds in the Great Sky Island

Nintendo Korok Seeds can be found all over the Great Sky Island.

Korok Seed Location Korok Seed 1 North of the Great Sky Island, just below the Temple of Time and under the bridge. Korok Seed 2 West of the Temple of Time, between two pillars. Korok Seed 3 Northwest of the Great Sky Island, on an island and under a rock. Korok Seed 4 West of the Great Sky Island, near a Zipline. Korok Seed 5 Southwest of the Great Sky Island, up the cliff on the left of the Shrine, in the tree. Korok Seed 6 Inside the Room of Awakening under the large tree roots. Korok Seed 7 North of the Room of Awakening in the middle of the broken tree. Korok Seed 8 Near the Pondside Cave inside a large broken tree.

Korok Seeds in Akkala

Nintendo You’ll find tons of Korok Seeds dotted around Akkala.

Korok Seed Location Korok Seed 1 Located on the bridge. Grab the yellow flower then head west and grab another. Korok Seed 2 Found right in the center of the Rist Peninsula. Korok Seed 3 Southeast of the Rist Peninsula. Follow the ground to the bulky part of the map. Korok Seed 4 North of the Akkala Tower just down the cliff by a metallic door. Korok Seed 5 To the east of Skull Lake near a rock slab on the ground. Korok Seed 6 North of Skull Lake on a higher ledge near a circle of rocks. Korok Seed 7 Southwest of Skull Lake on a stump. Korok Seed 8 Near the west of the Spring of Power under a rock on a high ledge.

Korok Seeds in Central Hyrule

Nintendo Whether you go north, south, east, or west of Central Hryule there’s a Korok seed to be found.

Korok Seed Location Korok Seed 1 Located underneath the bridge to Hyrule Castle. Korok Seed 2 Just outside Hyrule Castle by a pile of leaves. Korok Seed 3 Head to Boneyard Bridge in the northeast and look for a circle of rocks. Korok Seed 4 Found northwest of Central Hyrule just off Carok Bridge. Korok Seed 5 Just beneath the Orsedd Bridge by a hanging acorn. Korok Seed 6 Underneath Rebonae Bridge by the west of the river. Korok Seed 7 North of the Ancient Tree Stump by the lilypads. Korok Seed 8 South of Lake Kolomo by the ruins.

Korok Seeds in Eldin

Nintendo

Korok Seed Location Korok Seed 1 Located in the middle of Cephla Lake by a circle of rocks. Korok Seed 2 On Broca Island north of Cephla Lake near a block puzzle. Korok Seed 3 Inside the Gero Pond near a circle of rocks. Korok Seed 4 Northwest of the Foothill Stable near an overhang. Korok Seed 5 West of Lake Ferona on top of a small island. Korok Seed 6 East of Death Mountain near a ruin. Korok Seed 7 On the top of Gut Check Rock near five pillars. Korok Seed 8 Just above Pico Pond on the slope of the mountain.

Korok Seeds in Faron

Nintendo You’ll find Korok Seeds all over Faron.

Korok Seed Location Korok Seed 1 Found in Riola Spring in the structure under the water. Korok Seed 2 North of Calora Lake and east of Riola Spring in the center of the plateau. Korok Seed 3 On the island in the middle of the lake just east of Courage Steppe. Korok Seed 4 On the north side of the bridge across Lake Floria. Korok Seed 5 South of Corta Lake near the waterfall. Korok Seed 6 On top of Tuft Mountain, east of Yambi Lake. Korok Seed 7 East of Cape Cales by the Muwo Jeem Shrine. Korok Seed 8 Right on the end of Soka Point along the coastline.

Korok Seeds in Gerudo

Nintendo Look out for all the Korok Seeds located in Gerudo.

Korok Seed Location Korok Seed 1 West of Gerudo Tower on the south edge of the higher plateau. Korok Seed 2 West of Korok Seed 1 near the entrance to the Karusa Valley. Korok Seed 3 North of Korok Seed 2 on a higher plateau near a circle of rocks. Korok Seed 4 West of Sapphia’s Table near a large snowball. Korok Seed 5 North of Mystathi’s Shelf on a lower ledge. Korok Seed 6 Northwest of Gerudo Summit by a tree stump. Korok Seed 7 East of Gerudo Summit and west of the Cliffs of Ruvara. Look for ladders. Korok Seed 8 In the middle of Rutimala Hill, there’s a circle of rocks.

Korok Seeds in Hebra

Nintendo These Korok seeds are quite spread out so be ready for travel.

Korok Seed Location Korok Seed 1 South of the North Lomei Labyrinth near a lone tree. Korok Seed 2 Northeast of the Snowfield and east of the Sha Gehma Shrine. Korok Seed 3 North of the North Tabantha Snowfield and west of the Sha Gehma Shrine. Korok Seed 4 Northeast of the Hebra Tower and west of the Forgotten Temple on top of the cliff. Korok Seed 5 Northeast of South Tabantha, northwest of the Orochium Shrine. Korok Seed 6 East of Hebra Plunge by a tall tree. Korok Seed 7 On the bridge going across Hebra Falls. Korok Seed 8 At the edge of the north end of Hebra Falls, look for the baloon.

Korok Seeds in Lanayru

Nintendo Look through Zora’s Domain for tons of Korok Seeds.

Korok Seed Location Korok Seed 1 Found on the Lilypads on Davdi Island Korok Seed 2 On the east of Davdi Island. Look for an island with a bolder on top. Korok Seed 3 Look on the west of Tingel Island for a yellow flower. Korok Seed 4 Located on the south island on Ruto Lake. Korok Seed 5 Northwest of the East Reservoir Lake on top of a hill. Korok Seed 6 Found within the tail of the fish statue on Zora’s Domain. Korok Seed 7 East of Zora’s Domain near the gate leading to the East Reservoir Lake. Korok Seed 8 In the southeast corner of Lanayru on Wintre Island.

Korok Seeds in Necluda

Nintendo Necluda is filled with Korok Seeds for you to find.

Korok Seed Location Korok Seed 1 Found on the Pierre Plateau, southeast of the Great Fairy Fountain. Head up the cliff. Korok Seed 2 Located beneath a rock on the tallest pillar to the west of the Pillars of Levia. Korok Seed 3 East of Kakariko Bridge inside Lake Siela. Look for the tallest tree. Korok Seed 4 In a circle of rocks west of the Kakariko Bridge. Korok Seed 5 At the top of the northern peak in the Dueling Peaks. Korok Seed 6 On the east side of Squabble River by the Dueling Peaks. Follow the flowers. Korok Seed 7 Southwest of the Dueling Peaks tower and south of Squabble river over the road. Korok Seed 8 On a small island in the centre of South Nabi Lake.

Those are just some of the Korok Seeds available in Tears of the Kingdom. We’ll keep this guide updated as we discover more, so make sure you check back soon!

