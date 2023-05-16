Best Ancient Arowana fishing spots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Looking for the slippery Ancient Arowana fish in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, look no further as here’s how you can find it with ease.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is brimming with exploration, puzzles, shrines, battles, and amazing constructions. However, the game is also filled with searching, in this case, Link is required to catch an Ancient Arowana to complete the ‘Sidon of the Zora’ main quest.

Frustratingly, the Ancient Arowana is a tricky creature to find meaning many players struggle. So, with that in mind, here are all the locations you can find the Ancient Arowana in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Ancient Arowana locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Great Sky Island is much more fruitful for these slippery fish.

There are only two main locations in which you can find the Ancient Arowana fish in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. One is much more fruitful while the other is discovered by following through the quest that requires this fish.

North and east of the Nachoya Shrine on the Great Sky Island.

Mipha’s Court near Polymus Mountain.

Great Sky Island

The best location for the Ancient Arowana fish in Tears of the Kingdom is on the Great Sky Island. After all, the region is filled with small ponds perfect for fishing.

We recommend heading to the west of the Island by the waterfall you likely came across when getting to the first shrine. Other than that, most ponds will work for this fish and you’ll likely have plenty of luck.

Mipha’s Court

If you’re following the quest at hand, you’ll be directed to Lanayru towards Mipha’s Court. Head south of that location and look out for Shatterback Point.

Then, climb the staircase and head into the shallow waters around the statue. The fish will be waiting for you.

There you have it, the Ancient Arowana fish is yours and you can continue in your quest. While traveling to the Great Sky Island or Central Hyrule, take a look at some of our other handy Tears of the Kingdom guides and content:

