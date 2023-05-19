How to share your Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in-game creations & copy others

A brand new website has been created and is dedicated to allowing players to share their inventive creations from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so here is how to find it and what it includes.

After six years of waiting, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here. However, the anticipation has seemingly been worth the wait, with the new game getting rave reviews online and already being a strong contender for the 2023 Game of the Year Award.

Given the instant positive reception to the game, sales for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have been on the up and are seemingly only continuing to grow. Previously, Dexerto reported that Tears of the Kingdom managed to sell 10 million copies in just 3 days.

Part of what makes Tears of the Kingdom so unique is the complete creative freedom players have been given via some new abilities. These aid Link in creating planes, carts, and other machines that can help him take down the various creations found throughout Hyrule.

Nintendo Building is one of the most unique things about Zelda: Breath of the Wild

As one can expect from the gaming community, people have already begun getting extremely creative with their designs.

Despite only being out for a week, a fan-made website has already been created that allows Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players to share their unique contraptions with each other. Here is everything you need to know about the site, how to access it, and what to include when joining in on the fun.

How to share your Tears of the Kingdom creations

The website, called Zelda Builds, already has hundreds of designs shared within it, allowing players to like which ones they think are the best of the best. For those interested in accessing the website, the link can be found here.

Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets players explore the sky while flying

The site also lets the creators give a rundown on what items they used to make their creations so that other players can mimic it if they would like to.

In the next weeks and months, the designs people make are likely to get even more extravagant.

Therefore, it’s a good idea to keep checking in with this site and across social media to see what Zelda players are whipping up in Tears of the Kingdom.

