How many copies has Zelda: Breath of the Wild sold?

Nintendo’s legendary The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has taken the gaming world by storm since its 2017 release on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U platforms. This groundbreaking adventure redefined the Zelda franchise, but how many copies did it go on to sell?

Stepping into the boots of iconic protagonist Link in Breath of the Wild, players got to experience the stunning open world of Hyrule. Millions worldwide have been captivated by the game, which has broken multiple sales records, securing its place in the annals of gaming history.

It’s the best-selling Zelda game to date and one of the most successful titles that Nintendo has ever produced. If you’re wondering how well the title sold, especially when trying to compare it against Tears of the Kingdom, we’ve got you covered.

Nintendo

Zelda: Breath of the Wild copies sold

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has sold an estimated 31 million copies across the Nintendo Switch and Wii U. According to Statista, 29 million copies of Breath of the Wild are accounted for by the Nintendo Switch, and it’s also reported that a further 2 million were sold on the Wii U.

Contributing to its success is Breath of the Wild’s innovative gameplay, mixing traditional Zelda elements with expansive exploration and inventive physics-based puzzles. This refreshing formula has drawn both series veterans and newcomers alike, skyrocketing its sales performance.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild is not just a commercial triumph though. It has also earned universal acclaim, scooping up multiple Game of the Year awards and maintaining high scores – such as an unbelievable 97 score on Metacritic. This critical success has undoubtedly fueled its impressive sales momentum.

The game’s longevity is further reinforced by its two expansion packs – ‘The Master Trials’ and ‘The Champions’ Ballad’. These add-ons offer players even more Breath of the Wild content, keeping the game relevant years after its initial release, and stimulating continual sales.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has achieved an unrivaled legacy. Its groundbreaking design, captivating storytelling, and exceptional sales figures truly cement it as a titan of the gaming world. With the sequel now out, this Zelda title’s success story is far from over.

