Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player creates ultimate vehicle for overworld exploration

Whether you’re exploring the Depths, Sky Islands, or Hyrule – the best Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom vehicle will enable you to do all three effortlessly.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Ultrahand ability enables players to create all kinds of vehicles and devices. While the community has been busy making everything from gigantic mechs to deadly airships, sometimes the best inventions are the simplest.

After all, while building extravagant machines is incredibly fun, it can take up a huge amount of resources. This is obviously tricky to do when you haven’t unlocked Autobuild or every portable Zonai device.

Fortunately, this simple vehicle only requires three Zonai devices – making it extremely affordable no matter where you are in the game. So, here’s how to build one of the best vehicles in Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player creates best vehicle for exploration

A Tears of the Kingdom player has come up with a simple vehicle that enables players to effortlessly traverse Hyrule. In fact, all that’s required is a steering wheel and two fans. This makes it useful to any player looking to save resources and the time needed to create more extravagant builds.

It’s also extremely energy efficient, which is great for early-game players who have yet to fully upgrade their Tears of the Kingdom battery. In the video below, the player shows how this vehicle can hover over land, fly through the Gloom-infested Depths, and even sail through the seas surrounding Hyrule.

The smaller nature of the vehicle also makes it grwat for navigating more complex terrain, which larger devices may struggle to access. By saving this vehicle to your Autobuild templates, you’ll be able to instantly spawn one whenever you need to get somewhere efficiently.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about creating one of the best vehicles in Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and info.