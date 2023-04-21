Fans recreate The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom as a game boy color title

A pair of animators have designed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as if it was a Game Boy color title, with gameplay, visuals and even box art designs all included in a YouTube video showing off their work.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. The longstanding gaming franchise set to expand once more with a new game, a direct sequel to their previous release, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remade as a Game Boy title

In the lead-up to the release of Tears of the Kingdom, a pair of animators, Channy and Kimberly, decided to reimage the upcoming game as if it was a Game Boy Color title rather than a Nintendo Switch release.

The creators uploaded a YouTube video of their designs as well as an animation and fantastic score that all encapsulated the retro Zelda titles while still including the spirit of the new game.

After a brief opening animation, the YouTube video then dives into what gameplay for the new title could look like as a Game Boy title, with the video showing off the new Fuse ability in the game.

Just to add even more attention to detail, the animators then show off their take on the box art for a Tears of the Kingdom Game Boy title which looks as epic as it does realistic.

