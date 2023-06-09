Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player shows off gorgeous Resort House build

A Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player showed off their impressive Tarrey Town house, which they modeled after an open-air resort.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers players plenty of side activities to complete, which can give fans helpful items, armor, and much more.

One of those side activities that gives players an incredibly helpful and fun reward revolves around Tarrey Town. After completing the Mattison’s Independence questline, players can purchase a plot of land to build their dream house on.

Now, one Tears of the Kingdom player showed off their impressive house build, which they modeled after a gorgeous open-air resort.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom builds stunning Resort home

The build came from Reddit user ThunderGecko08 on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit. They titled the post, “Link’s Resort House,” and attached a 30-second clip that toured the impressive build.

The house itself is raised off of the ground, with a long staircase leading up to the front patio. The front of the house features a wooden walkway surrounded by floating water on either side and opens up to the interior.

On the right side of the home, the player build an outdoor table and a cozy section that housed a Goddess Statue for easy and convenient leveling. The left side of the home featured a cozy nook with a striking picture of Fierce Diety Link and a bed with a beautiful view of the mountainous Akkala Highlands.

Fans in the comments were impressed by the build, which highlighted the freedom and creativity that Tears of the Kingdom offers players. “Stealing so much of this. My house is total garbage next to this,” said one fan.

Another noted that “Most TOTK houses are elegantly designed, have inside pools, multiple stables to show off their proud horses and beautiful walls of art. Meanwhile I just stack all the weapon/bow/shield holders atop one another and called it a day.”

Still, some fans were worried about the practicality of the design. “All these people with their open-air houses. DON’T YOU KNOW BOKOBLINS CAN JUST WALK STRAIGHT IN?” Of course, with the number of Rupees it probably took to build this house, the OP is likely well prepared for any stray Bokoblins who might wander in.