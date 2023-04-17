Are there Dungeons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Wondering whether Dungeons will be returning in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is fast approaching and fans from around the world are excited to delve into all the new content. However, details on Shrines and Dungeons have been rather scarce, with Nintendo being secretive when it comes to revealing info about both of them.

While Shrines were a big part of Breath of the Wild, the lack of Dungeon content disappointed a lot of the game’s playerbase. So, if you’re wondering whether Dungeons will be returning in Tears of the Kingdom, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Will Dungeons return in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo has yet to reveal whether Dungeons will be returning in Tears of the Kingdom. Dungeons have been an integral part of the Zelda series ever since the first game made its debut back in 1986.

However, much to the disappointment of many fans, Dungeons took a backseat in Breath of the Wild. Instead, Shrines were the main source of puzzles and offered players the opportunity to claim Spirt Orbs, which could be used to gain heart pieces and increase the stamina bar.

In fact, the only Dungeons present in the game came in the form of the four Divine Beasts and Hyrule Castle itself. While the developers have yet to officially showcase whether Dungeons will be present in Tears of the Kingdom, the latest trailer does appear to depict Link taking on various challenges.

Nintendo Tears of the Kingdom could see the return of Dungeons.

One example shows the Hylian hero diving deeper into a cavern, narrowly avoiding the numerous laser traps that have been mounted on the wall. There’s also a segment where Link can be seen turning a gigantic turn-wheel mechanism that seems to be linked to a puzzle.

Of course, this is just mere speculation and we’ll need to wait for official confirmation from Nintendo, but that’s everything we currently know about whether Dungeons will be returning in Tears of the Kingdom.

