Best Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom vehicles, constructions & builds

One of the most popular aspects of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is building using the Ultrahand ability. To celebrate this feature, here are some of the craziest constructions we’ve seen so far!

Few could’ve foreseen how creative the Zelda community was going to be when it came to the game’s Ultrahand ability and Zonai tools. Shown in the pre-release material as a great way to build boats and planes to travel, Tears of the Kingdom users have gone above and beyond in the creation department.

Article continues after ad

From incredible displays of mechanical engineering to rather dicey, cruel, and unusual devices, we’ve seen Link whip up some remarkable constructions and builds. To see the best that the kingdom has concocted so far, check out the best designs below.

Best Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom builds

Thanks to ZeldaBuilds, players have recipes to be able to replicate players’ designs. It features an assortment of highly imaginative designs, and each one lists the desired materials to make it. As with any database, it’s sure to become more populated as time goes on, so keep checking back for more of these builds and how to make them.

Article continues after ad

Best Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom constructions

Trojan Horse

Anyone who’s studied History at school will likely be aware of the tale of the Trojan Horse. A giant wooden horse sculpture crafted by the Greeks to sneakily infiltrate the city of Troy. One of the greatest tactical maneuvers in history has also been replicated in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We have a feeling that Ganondorf might not be suckered in quite as easily, though.

The Korok Rotisserie Machine

It would be a great name for a film, but it turns out it’s also a sadistic implement of torment. With just a few sections of wood, some sticks, four fires, and five innocent, unsuspecting Koroks, one Zelda player came up with a truly awful and hilarious torture device.

Article continues after ad

The energy-saving big wheel

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have been trying to make their designs bigger and better. In steps Twitter user Liz with her ‘BIG WHEEL.’ The giant wheel only requires a single Zonai device, meaning it doesn’t eat up battery power, and it can traverse through almost anything, including bodies of water, at high speeds.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Best vehicle in the game

It’s a bold statement, but one that actually rings true in many respects. Out of all the weird and wonderful works of art we’ve seen in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, YouTuber Nassi came up with something so simple, but it can literally be driven anywhere with complete ease!

Article continues after ad

High-flying space rocket

The craftsmanship and forward-thinking required to manufacture a multi-stage space rocket blows our minds. But Reddit user bishlo did just that. As the rocket ascends, it goes through four separate stages of its launch phase before reaching an apex of at least a hundred feet in the air.

The Legend of Zelda: Pro Skater

Is a skateboard as efficient or as spectacular as some of the other entries on this list? Probably not. But at the end of the day, it’s Link riding around the Kingdom of Hyrule showing that he can pull off sick ollies like anyone else.

Article continues after ad

ORBITAL STRIKE SATELLITE LASER CANNON

This one pretty much speaks for itself, to be honest. It’s incredible. A weapon of mass destruction has been created in the Orbital Strike Satellite Laser Cannon. A relatively simple construction by comparison, this build suddenly takes to the sky and rains down a bombardment of intense laser fire on its target.

We hope you enjoyed some of the most creative and inventive Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom constructions in the game so far. For even more on the game, check out some of our articles below:

Article continues after ad

Sky Islands map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | All Geoglyph locations | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | All Great Fairy Fountain locations | All Skyview Tower locations | How to get Zelda’s Golden Horse | Best place to farm Zonaite | How to increase your inventory slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Bubbal Gem locations | Bargainer Statue locations | How to get Phantom Armor set | Where to get the Steering Wheel | How to respec Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to get Autobuild | How to get Hylian Shield