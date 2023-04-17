What do amiibo unlock in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Like many other first-party games on the Nintendo Switch, you’ll be able to scan an amiibo to get rewards in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But what do they unlock?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most anticipated games of all time. While many fans will be looking forward to new enemies, that mysterious storyline, and the return of Ganondorf, there’s also fresh amiibo content to think about.

It’s good news if you’re a Zelda amiibo collector, as it’s been confirmed that they’ll give specific rewards in the game just like they did in Breath of the Wild. As well as rare items and weapons, there will be multiple fabric styles to customize your glider.

The full lineup of compatibility and rewards hasn’t been revealed yet, but we’ve rounded up everything we do know about the amiibo rewards in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below.

Which amiibo are compatible with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

So far, it’s been confirmed that the following amiibo are compatible with Tears of the Kingdom:

Link (Tears of the Kingdom)

Link (Majora’s Mask)

Link (Rider)

Zelda and Loftwing (Skyward Sword)

It seems fairly likely that more amiibo will be compatible when the game is released, but these are the only ones that have been confirmed so far.

For reference, in Breath of the Wild, there were over 20 Zelda-themed amiibo that could be scanned for specific rewards ranging from costumes to rare items and even the ability to summon Wolf Link.

It was also possible to scan an amiibo that wasn’t related to The Legend of Zelda series, although the reward would always be a generic mix of cooking and crafting items (so nothing special, basically).

What amiibo rewards are there in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Just like in Breath of the Wild, scanning an amiibo in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will reward you with weapons and materials that will come in useful when exploring the land of Hyrule.

You’ll also be able to get “special fabric for Link’s paraglider” which will give the handy floating device a theme based on the amiibo you scanned. Our favorite is the Majora’s Mask fabric.

While the four glider fabrics in the tweet above are the only specific amiibo rewards confirmed so far, we’d be very surprised if there weren’t plenty more items to discover when the game is out.

We’ll just have to wait and see whether Nintendo will choose to reveal any more amiibo rewards or if fans will have to scan away and hope for the best.

