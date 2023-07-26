This well-hidden Tears of the Kingdom Easter Egg requires DLC to see – here’s how to find it

It turns out that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is hiding a very remote Easter Egg that requires DLC from the previous game to even find. Here’s how fans can find this hidden secret for themselves.

It’s no exaggeration to say that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an absolutely massive game. While the game reuses the original overworld map from its prequel Breath of the Wild, there’s also two huge new areas to explore through the Depths and the Sky Islands.

Though Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule is largely the same compared to Breath of the Wild, that can make for some fun discoveries around the map for Zelda fans who played the prequel and enjoyed it.

Fans of Breath of Wild can even find a very remote Easter Egg in Tears of the Kingdom that’s actually hidden behind the prequel’s DLC. Here’s everything fans need to know about finding this remote Easter Egg in Tears of the Kingdom.

Tears of the Kingdom Easter Egg only available with DLC

The Easter Egg in question is found around Hateno Village. Those who played through Breath of the Wild will remember that Link can actually purchase a house on the outskirts of the village for a large sum of Rupees.

Once purchased, the player can decorate the house with various weapons and even add various pieces of furniture to different rooms. After the events of Breath of the Wild, Link ended up giving his house to Zelda since she began teaching at the school in Hateno Village.

The house is largely unchanged from Breath of the Wild to Tears of the Kingdom, minus the player customization and a handful of Zelda-specific pictures on the walls. However, one specific picture actually carries over directly and only appears if players have save data from Breath of the Wild’s Champion’s Ballad DLC.

Nintendo Players who complete Breath of the Wild’s Champion’s Ballad DLC are rewarded with a special picture they can hang up in Link’s house.

Without going into spoilers, the Champion’s Ballad DLC tasks players with taking on different challenges and boss fights. Completing all of the trials and the hidden boss fight will gift players will a commemorative photo fo Link, Zelda, and the four Champions which Link can hang up in his house in Hateno Village.

If players have save data with this photo hanging on Link’s wall, the photo will actually be present in Zelda’s house in Tears of the Kingdom. Naturally, if players don’t have that required save data, the picture is nowhere to be found.

This is one of the very few elements that actually carry over from Breath of Wild to Tears of the Kingdom, similar to how players’ saved horses will be available in the sequel.

Considering fully completing the Champion’s Ballad DLC and hanging the commemorative photo is something not every player is willing to do, this Tears of the Kingdom Easter Egg is considerably remote.