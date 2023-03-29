Are Koroks back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Koroks were one of the major collectibles in Breath of the Wild, but will these cute critters be returning in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, find out the answer to this question in our hub.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay reveal has showcased a number of new abilities and features within the upcoming game. From the Fuse ability that enables Link to create unique weapons to Ultrahand, which gives players the chance to create various vehicles and structures.

While Nintendo has been secretive when it comes to revealing details about Shrines and the overall story, many players will be wondering whether Koroks will be returning. After all, Korok Seeds were incredibly important in Breath of the Wild.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s everything we know about whether Koroks will be returning in Tears of the Kingdom.

Are Koroks in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Yes, it does appear that Koroks will be making a return in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. During the recent gameplay reveal, Zelda producer, Eiji Aonuma, rode past what appeared to be a Korok before his demonstration of the new Recall ability.

While Aonuma didn’t interact with the Korok, we can clearly see that the poor little creature is struggling to lift its heavy satchel. Unlike the Breath of the Wild Koroks, this one isn’t exactly well hidden.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo A Korok was shown in the latest The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay video.

In fact, it appears Link can either help or choose to neglect it entirely. This could mean that certain Koroks may be tied to side quests, which reward the player with a Korok Seed or another new reward.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For now, Koroks certainly look like they’ll be present in Tears of the Kingdom, but what role they’ll play remains to be determined. We’ll update this piece as soon as we get more information, so be sure to bookmark this page.

In the meantime, check out our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | What is Ultrahand in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | How does Fusing work in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | What is Ascend in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | Where to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Are there Shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?