Will Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom include Wolf Link?

Will the next chapter in the Zelda franchise, Tears of the Kingdom, allow Link to summon Wolf Link to aid him in combat? Here’s everything we know.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild allowed Link to call upon a past canine version of himself for aid in battle. This was Wolf Link, summoned from the Twilight Realm into the distant future to battle Ganon once more. Essentially, it meant that Link could have a four-legged follower who was not only an effective battle companion, but Wolf Link could also help human Link forage for food, as well as just being good company while exploring Hyrule.

To summon him, players needed the Wolf Link Amiibo, although the follower could also be upgraded as the game‘s difficulty increased, allowing him to gain more health hearts. Now that a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild is coming our way in Tears of the Kingdom, many Zelda fans are wondering if Wolf Link will return and if they’ll be able to use their Amiibo again.

Nintendo Wolf Link is a loyal companion.

Will Wolf Link return in Tears of the Kingdom?

At this moment in time, there’s been no word on if Wolf Link will return in Tears of the Kingdom. However, the game will feature Amiibo support from various existing Amiibos from previous Zelda games, including Breath of the Wild.

This also includes the Wolf Link Amiibo (which depicts Midna riding Link in his wolf form), which unlocks the follower in Breath of the Wild, although this time, the Amiibo only unlocks ‘Weapons and Materials’ in Tears of the Kingdom. Quite what weapons and materials are remains to be seen.

While this could be a placeholder for a future announcement regarding Wolf Link, it could also mean that the character will not be returning in Tears of the Kingdom. Or it could mean that Wolf Link returns by other means, yet this seems unlikely.

Nintendo The Wolf Link Amiibo summons Wolf Link into Breath of the Wild.

Future possibility of Wolf Link returning

Many Breath of the Wild fans tailored their playstyle around Wolf Link and regular Link working as a duo, so it will be disappointing to some if Wolf Link doesn’t return. This is especially true for those who purchased the Amiibo and were looking forward to using it again in Tears of the Kingdom. After all, the game is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild and could arguably still make use of that functionality.

However, Nintendo may simply wish to take the sequel in a new direction, leaving Wolf Link in the distant past of the Twilight Realm with his own version of Hyrule and Princess Zelda. If Wolf Link does return in Tears of the Kingdom, we’ll be sure to update you here.

