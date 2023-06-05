Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hackers find secret paragliders tied to unreleased amiibos

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hackers have found two unreleased paraglider designs for the game that hints at the release of two exciting new Zelda amiibo’s coming in the future.

While The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom does use many of the designs, mechanics, and locations from Breath of the Wild, the sequel does expand on them in almost every possible way.

For example, the trusty paraglider that Link is able to use to glide from location to location can now be customized with different designs in Tears of the Kingdom. There are over 40 designs that can be found either within the game or via amiibo’s, with the special patterns including the likes of old school games, characters are more Zelda lore.

And while there are many designs to choose from already, hackers have found that there were two more designs that never got released. The leak has been posted on Reddit, with the Zelda community revealing that two unreleased Tears of the Kingdom amiibo’s for Princess Zelda and Ganondorf would have allowed players to equip their paragliders with special Zelda and Ganondorf fabrics.

The thread is filled with players commenting on how much they would love to get their hands on a Tears of the Kingdom Ganondorf amiibo given his fresh design in the game.

However, many others did simply make fun of other characters in the game and joke around about who they think should be given their own fabric.

“I just got really excited because I thought we were getting a president Hudson amiibo,” one user wrote. While another commented, “I need a Ganondorf amiibo, he looks so cool in this game!”

Time will tell if these rumored Princess Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo’s do release for Tears of the Kingdom or if Nintendo decide to hold off and save them for a new Super Smash Bros.

After more Zelda news, guides, and content? Check out our full The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coverage here.