The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DLC details have been scarce, but we’ve outlined everything we know about the game’s possible post-launch content.

While the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features various pre-order bonuses and unique amiibo unlocks, many players will be wondering whether the game will feature any DLC and post-launch content.

After all, delving into new content is an incredibly appealing prospect, especially for those that wish to further extend their time in Hyrule. Whether it’s adding tougher content or new items and armor, there are plenty of ways Nintendo could expand upon Tears of the Kingdom.

So, without further ado, here’s what we know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DLC and the likelihood of any DLC packs launching in the future.

Will The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom get DLC?

Nintendo Tears of the Kingdom DLC would prove incredibly popular.

Nintendo has yet to confirm whether The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will receive any DLC or post-launch content. However, this doesn’t mean that we won’t receive any post-launch content in the future.

After all, it’s important to note that Breath of the Wild received two DLC packs – The Master Trials and the Champions’ Ballad. These added The Trial of the Sword, Master Mode, Hero’s Path Mode, the travel medallion, new armor, and the Master Cycle Zero.

Of course, this doesn’t confirm that Tears of the Kingdom will receive its own DLC, but it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if Nintendo did release further DLC packs. As always, we’ll be sure to update this hub as soon as Nintendo announces any official news, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

