Is Luocha worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Luocha, the 5-star Imaginary unit from the Path of Abundance is set to receive a rerun in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1. Here is whether you should consider pulling him or not in the upcoming update.

Luocha is an exceptionally powerful unit and is often regarded as one of the best units in the game. However, Honkai Star Rail has changed a lot ever between its original release and the current day.

We now have other healers like Huohuo who can function equally well. In fact, Fu Xuan from the Path of Preservation is an incredibly powerful sustainer and Aventurine will be released very soon in Version 2.1. Therefore, the game has no shortage of units that can keep your party healthy in difficult fights.

This leads to the question of how well Luocha stands up in the competition and here is what you need to know about him.

HoYoverse Luocha is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail

Should you pull for Luocha in Honkai Star Rail?

Yes, Luocha is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1. Even though several powerful units can sustain your party quite efficiently, Luocha is still valuable on any account because of how his kit functions. Luocha is skill point efficient as you do not need to use his E ability as often as other characters.

The moment someone in your party takes a massive hit, Luocha’s Skill triggers and he will automatically heal other party members. Additionally, Luocha has a stack system in his Talent ability, where once you hit two of those, he will drop a field that will heal your entire party whenever you hit an enemy.

These stacks can be gained whenever Luocha heals a party member or uses his ultimate. Either of those functions grants him one stack. The second biggest advantage of using Luocha is that his heal can remove debuffs from a party member and cleanse them.

Finally, his ultimate can remove buffs from the enemy which comes in handy in difficult fights. Therefore, Luocha is not just a powerful healer, but he also functions as a utility unit that is useful even in the most difficult fights. His healing numbers are solid as well, making him a worthy pull even in Version 2.1.

