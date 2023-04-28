Honkai Star Rail: How to complete Adventurous Moles

Honkai Star Rail has many exciting quests to complete, and some are tougher than others. So, here’s how to complete Adventurous Moles in Honkai: Star Rail.

Along with multiple powerful characters, exciting battles, and puzzles, Honkai: Star Rail has a variety of quests to take part in, from ones about star-crossed lovers to some much trickier experiences like the Adventurous Moles quest.

So, with the game’s tough puzzles needing to be solved, we’ve put together a handy guide to help you through Adventurous Moles, letting you grab that rewards quickly and easily.

How to unlock Adventurous Moles in Honkai Star Rail

To unlock the Adventurous Moles in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll first need to complete the companion mission, Hook’s Treasure.

After you’ve completed Hook’s Adventure you should receive a Time Capsule item. Once you have that, head over to Boulder Town and find Julian. After speaking to him, you’ll receive the Adventurous Moles book, thus starting the mission.

How to complete Adventurous Moles in Honkai Star Rail

Completing the Adventurous Moles quest in Honkai Star Rail is tougher than most because it’s filled with puzzles. So, here’s a little help:

Head to The Great Mine

The first step you’ll need to take in this quest is to head over to The Great Mine, or more specifically, The Overlook.

When you’ve arrived, follow the path and it will lead you to the first page. Give it a read and it’ll tell you about a Miner’s Lamp nearby, which you’ll see is sitting on a box. Pick up said lamp, hook it to the fence to match the other lamps and you’ll get some treasure. On top of that, the first part of the quest is complete.

Speak to Julian

With that element of the quest complete, head back to Julian in Boulder Town and he’ll tell you there are three more pages you need to find.

Locate the rest of the pages

Those three pages can be found in three different locations, with each having its own solution:

Location Puzzle Solution Backwater Pass Teleport to the Backwater Pass and head to the nearby outdoor café. The page is on a bench. Then, go to the nearby seating with an upside-down chair. Turn it over. Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone Head to the Frontline teleport location and look for the page on a wall. Then head to the weapons and replace them on the nearby stand. Rivet Town Look near your teleport location for the page, it’s on top of the table. Then, look to the shelf with the crates. Put the middle crate on a shelf near the stairs. Then move the top crate from the original shelf to where you picked up the first crate.

Speak to Julian and Nika

With the three pages found, head back to Boulder Town and speak to Julian. He’ll be very grateful and direct you to Nika.

Then, head over to Central Plaza in the Administrative District and speak to Nika, the publisher of the book you’ve been finding and the quest will be complete.

