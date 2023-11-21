Honkai Star Rail Haunted House quest: How to get safe password

In Honkai Star Rail’s current Luofu Myths quest players have to navigate their way through a haunted house, and there’s a safe password you’ll need to work out to complete the mission. Here’s everything you need to know about the safe password in the game.

The version 1.5 update for Honkai Star Rail is underway, and it’s brought some spooky quests and events to the beloved gacha title. One of the most exciting new quests is the Luofu Myths mission, where you’ll have to investigate a Haunted House.

Before you can complete this unique mission, however, you’ll need to work out a safe password and it can be fairly difficult to solve the puzzle in the game. While Sushang will be on hand to give you some helpful advice if you need it, if you want to find it yourself, we’ve got a full rundown of how to do so right here.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Haunted House safe password in Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail’s 1.5 update has introduced spooky quests into the game including the Haunted House mission.

How to get the Honkai Star Rail Haunted House safe password

To start cracking open the safe, you’ll have to do a bit of investigating first. Head to the stone pillar located near the entrance of the room with the safe in, where you’ll be able to interact with and use the letter sheets on the pillar to find the information you need to figure out the safe password.

After interacting with the papers, you’ll see the following riddle:

M is 71839

N is 7193

V is 183

The safe password is T

If you’re struggling to solve the riddle, the option to ask Sushang for help will become available after inputting the wrong password 3 times, however if you’d rather end this portion of the mission quickly then you can find the password you need below:

The safe password for the Haunted House mission in Honkai Star Rail is 1328. Simply type the password in to unlock the safe, and you’ll be able to move on to the next stages of the quest.

That’s everything you need to know about the Haunted House safe password in Honkai Star Rail. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

