Honkai Star Rail: How to complete Mutare Magnus

Honkai Star Rail is filled with tricky quests, but few are as tough as the Mutare Magnus quest. So, here’s how to complete it as well as what rewards you can expect along the way.

Sure, unlocking the game’s characters is the bread and butter of Honkai Star Rail, but few can deny the excitement provided by a challenging puzzle, especially when they’re so well-received by fans. They’re perfectly challenging, extremely rewarding, and are more often than not, pretty fun to take part in.

Article continues after ad

However, one puzzle has got Honaki Star Rail players stumped. The Mutare Magnus quest requires specific node placement and one wrong move can prove to be extremely frustrating for the player. So, with that in mind, here’s how to unlock and solve the Mutare Magnus quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Contents

How to unlock the Mutare Magnus quest in Honkai Star Rail

To unlock the Mutare Magnus quest in Honkai Star Rail you’ll want to complete the Omniscient Inquiry of Arcana quest. Then, look for Huixing who’s in the Divination Commission.

Article continues after ad

Upon speaking to her she’ll ask for your help in performing divination, therefore unlocking the Mutare Magnus puzzles and its rewards.

How to complete Day 1 of Mutare Magnus in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse

Puzzle 1

Look at the puzzle with the square opposite of where you’re standing, like in the image above. Then, follow these steps:

Move the middle node to the hole on the top left of the pattern (left of the square). Move the bottom left node to the far left hole.

Puzzle 2

Following the same design, by standing with the square opposite where you’re standing, follow these moves:

Article continues after ad

Move the bottom left node to the far right hole. Then, move the newly obtained node to the hole on the top right of the pattern (right of the square). Lastly, place the node you just got from the last move back to the far right hole.

Puzzle 3

Using the same standing point as a point of reference, follow these steps to solve the third puzzle:

Move the middle node to the top right hole. Put the bottom left node in the top left hole.

Rewards

25 Stellar Jade

25 Trailblaze XP

1 Traveler’s Guide

3 Adventure Log

8 Lost Gold Fragment

15 Strale

4,200 Credits

Either: Musketeer of Wild Wheat / Thief of Shooting Meteor

How to complete Day 2 of Mutare Magnus in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse

Puzzle 1

Standing opposite the square and using that as a marker, simply follow these steps and you’ll solve the first puzzle of day 2:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Move the top left node to the second node on the right (going clockwise from the square). Then, move the node you got from there to the bottom right hole. After that, move the top right node to the second node on the left, going anticlockwise from the square). Lastly, place the node you got from there in the bottom left hole.

Puzzle 2

The second puzzle will follow the same marker so follow these steps to solve it:

Article continues after ad

Move the far right node to the bottom left hole. Then, put the middle node to the far left hole. With that node, place it in the top left hole. Then, put that last node to the bottom right hole.

Puzzle 3

The last puzzle for Day 2 can be solved by following these steps and using the same marker as the previous puzzles:

Move the node from just above the center-left to the bottom left. Then, move the node from just above the center-right to the bottom right. Swap the node in the center-left for the jade in the center-right.

Rewards

50 Stellar Jade

50 Trailblaze XP

1 Traveler’s Guide

5 Lost Gold Fragment

30 Strale

3,500 Credits

Thief’s Meteor Boots

Thief’s Gloves with Prints

Either: Musketeer of Wild Wheat / Thief of Shooting Meteor

How to complete Day 3 of Mutare Magnus in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse

Puzzle 1

Line the puzzle up so the square is opposite you then follow these steps:

Take the node just above the center-left and move it to the bottom left hole. Then, take the node just above the center-right and move it to the bottom right hole. Swap the top left node with the far left node. Then move the far left node to the top left.

Puzzle 2

Following the same positioning as the last puzzle, follow these steps:

Swap the node from the top right with the one in the bottom left. Then, move the jade you just picked up and move it to the center. Next, move the center-left node to the space in the bottom right. Lastly, move the node from the center-right to the center-left.

Puzzle 3

Using the previous positioning, use these steps to complete the final puzzle:

Article continues after ad

Move the node from the center into the top-right. Then, swap the node in the center-right with the one in the center-left. Take that node to the bottom left. Then, move the last node you have to the space in the top left.

Rewards

50 Stellar Jade

50 Trailblaze XP

1 Traveler’s Guide

5 Lost Gold Fragment

30 Strale

3,500 Credits

Thief’s Myriad-Faced Mask

Thief’s Steel Grappling Hook

Either: Musketeer of Wild Wheat / Thief of Shooting Meteor

So, there you have it, that’s how to complete all the Mutare Magnus puzzles in Honkai Star Rail. While collecting the many rewards, why not take a look at some of our other handy Honkai Star Rail guides and content:

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level