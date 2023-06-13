Honkai Star Rail: All hidden quests & location

Praise of High Morals Found when choosing morally correct dialogue options during interactions with NPCs and objects.

Trashy Humor Synthesize consumable items 10 times, using Trash as one of its materials.

Phonograph Interact with the Phonograph to change the music.

Pom-Pom’s Troubles Pom-Pom will occasionally ask for your help, help them!

Companions in Express After clearing a Companion Mission, you can see them in the Express, interact with them.

Origami Cranes Pick up Origami Cranes in Supply Zone F2, south of the Electrical Room Space Anchor.

Triple Authentication Access Room Collect 3 Access Authentication cards in Herta Space Station.

Sheila’s Fate Located in the Master Control Zone. Interact with Sheila near Herta’s office after clearing the Guide Paradox quest.

Bernard’s Signal Log Located in Master Control Zone, near the Watcher Zone Space Anchor. Talk to Bernard after clearing the To: The Faint Star quest.

Door to a New World Located in the Supply Zone F2. Investigate the toilet in the room near the Spare Parts Warehouse Space Anchor.

Little Robots Found in Herta Space Station. Force Shut down 6 little robots.

An Odd Meeting Place In the northwest area of Supply Zone F2. Investigate the area then come back the next day.

The Strange Plant In the southeast of Base Zone. Interact with the Strange Plant and give it water. Return the next day.

Cup of “Coffee” In the western area of Storage Zone F1. Investigate the cup of coffee on the table. Take a sip 5 times.

Strange Voice In the northeastern area of Storage Zone F2. Investigate the yellow note.

Shattered Curio In the northeastern area of Storage Zone F1. Investigate the Curio in the front of the entrance and tap it 3 times!

Mysterious Researcher In the Storage Zone F2 near the Special Purpose Lab Space Anchor. Investigate the table then talk to the researcher “this old one.”

Rating Pistol In the Storage Zone F1 near the Gallery of Shadow Space Anchor. Interact with the Rating Pistol.

Mare’s Note In the Master Control Zone. Check the bookshelf in the east of Central Passage Space Anchor to find the note. Give the note to Mare.

Comet Hunter’s Letter In the Supply Zone, north of the Railway Platform Space Anchor. After clearing the Out of Reach mission, investigate and collect 3 paper cranes.

Treasure Chest Guy In Master Control and Base Zone. Interact with the guy with the Treasure Chest in the Main Control Zone. Follow him in the Base Zone and talk to him again.

Disposable In Herta Space Station. Interact with 6 Herta dolls scattered around the space station.

When Breath Becomes Air In the western area of the Storage Zone. Investigate Researcher Eikura Shuu’s monument.

Memory Bubble Located in Herta Space Station. Interact with all the Memory Bubbles.

Seventeen’s Map Near the Monitoring Room Space Anchor in the Base Zone. Collect the notes inside the room.

Misdelivered Letter Located in Administrative District. Completed by collecting four letters in the area and then talking to Manya.

Trash Cans In Belobog Located in the middle of Boulder Town. A trash can will quiz you on the number of trash cans in the city and the town. The answers are 20 and 5.

Righful Rights Society Located in Administrative District. Interact with the Phone Booth near the Golden Theater Space Anchor then answer the call.

Sweet Pom-Pom O’Mine Found in Qlipoth Fort, near Bronya. Spin the globe and check out what’s located in the North and Northwest area.

Trash Can… Icon? Located in Jarilo-VI. Interact with multiple Trash Cans.

Wanted Posters Located in various areas of the Administrative District. Peel off 7 wanted posters. Then, check out Pela in the Qlipoth Fort for a small surprise.

Lā Lá Lǎ Là Land Located near the Golden Theater Space Anchor in the Administrative District. Interact with Tamila.

The Mandela Effect Near the Golden Theater Space Anchor in the Administrative District. Interact with the Man behind the gate. Travel to a different area then return to interact with him. Do this 4 times.

Cold Dragon Young Located inside the Fight Club. Listen to the Fanatical Combat Enthusiasts in the corner. Give them the Photo of “Cold Dragon Young.”

Insatiable Located near Natasha’s Clinic. Acquire the Vomit Inducing Recipe from Maxime. Synthesize it and use it.

Language Module Acquire the Language Module from Ronald in the Administrative District then give it to Fidora in Boulder Town.

Natural Immunity During the A Sunset Rendezvous Trailblaze Mission, interact with Gertie for the first time.

Winter City Trap Located in Robot Settlement. Listen to Eunice’s rap.

Manhole Near the Golden Theater Space Anchor in Administrative District. Check out the manhole.

Dazzling Golden Watch Located in the Administrative District. Check out the lone suitcase in the train station and return the item back to its owner.

Bronya’s Desk Can be found in Qlipoth Fort, near Bronya. Check out the desk of the Supreme Guardian and try to mess it up.

Mole’s Hide-and-Seek Play Hide-and-Seek with Hook and her friends. Find a good hiding spot and get some rewards.

Dark Fist Tournament Located near the Fight Club Space Anchor in Boulder Town. Pick up the invitation inside the Fight Club then interact with the Mysterious Kid outside.

Outworlder Can be found in Rivet Town. Retrieve the Dirty Ribbon Tied to a Bell from a Warp Trotter then go back to the Entrance of Rivet Town and interact with the Weak Female Voice. After getting the Damaged Music Box, go to the eastern area of Rivet Town and talk to the Anxious Girl.

The Adventurous Moles Located in Jarilo-VI. After clearing the main story in Jarilo-VI, talk to Julian. Then, find all the treasure.

Free Food in the Underworld Found in the southeast area of Boulder Town. Talk to Turner to start the Competitive Eater Championship. After the competition, talk to him again.

Moral Higher Ground In the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone, west of the Outpost Space Anchor. Destroy the barrel near the Public Property Protector.

Treasure Chest Magician Located in Boulder Town, to the east of Goethe Grand Hotel Space Anchor. Interact with the Mysterious Woman and find Balaway to appraise the item.

80% New Thermal Mining Pickaxe In Boulder Town, southeast of the Goethe Grand Hotel Space Anchor. Talk to Antonia to receive the pickaxe, which you can use to mine Geomarrow.

Fair and Square Near the Starwatcher Avenue Space Anchor in the Central Starskiff Haven. Participate in the Competitive Eater Championship and offer diplomacy to the other contestants.

From Hero to Zero Near the Starwatcher Avenue Space Anchor in the Central Starskiff Haven. take part in the Competitive Eater Championship and keep eating until you faint.

All Is Fair in Love and War Located near the Starwatcher Avenue Space Anchor in the Central Starskiff Haven. Participate in the Competitive Eater Championship and cheat your way to victory.

Immortal in a Vase Located near the Synwood Pavilon Space Anchor in Exalting Sanctum. Hit the vase multiple times and put the trash in the vase. Return the next day.

Mutare Magnus Located near the Conclave Hall Space Anchor in Divination Commission. Talk to Huixing and help her with some divinations. Go back the next day.

Luminflux Pyxis In the eastern area of the Artisanship Commission. Talk to Master Gongshu and help him test the efficiency of Luminflux Pyxis. Go back the next day.

Hexanexus Located in various places in Xianzhou Luofu. The Hex Club will send you a message after solving their puzzles. Follow through this to unlock more puzzles.

Razor Cake Located in the northern area of Central Starskiff Haven. Interact with the Delivery Box and find a way to deal with the razors.

Starskiff Superstition Located in the northwest area of Central Starskiff Haven. Interact with the Starskiff, a Strange Lady will then talk to you.

Domination Can be acquired by using the Trailblazer to battle against Kafka. Let her Dominate Trailblazer.

Suspicious Scroll Found near Starskiff Jetty Space Anchor in Central Starskiff Haven. Interact with the scroll and continue reading it until interrupted.

Seven Errors of Cycranes Located in Xianzhou Luofu. Find all the missing Cycranes and unlock an achievement for every Cycrane that you find.

Heron Express’s Gratitude Found near Starskiff Jetty Space Anchor in Central Starskiff Haven. Interact with Ziqiao after you find all the 7 Cycranes.

Peculiar Glaive West of the Starskiff Jetty Space Anchor in Central Starskiff Haven. Interact with the Glaive and an Unfamiliar Man will approach you. Head to the Realm-Keeping Commission Chancery in Exalted Sanctum after talking to the man then talk to Jingyan.