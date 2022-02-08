Honkai: Star Rail beta – How to sign up and play the game early

Honkai: Star Rail is the latest free-to-play game from the makers of Genshin Impact, so find out how you can join the beta and play early.

The first Honkai: Star Rail beta may be over, but many players will still be eager to dive into the game’s turn-based action. Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact, Star Rail aims to utilize the series’ flashy combat and pair it with a strategic twist.

While the combat may be different from miHoYo’s previous titles, players can expect to see familiar characters on their journey. Of course, if you wish to try Honkai: Star Rail before its official release, then you’ll want to sign-up for the beta.

Contents

Is there a Honkai: Star Rail beta release date?

There currently is no Honkai: Star Rail beta available. In fact, the first Honkai Star Rail closed beta began on 27th October 2021 and ended on 1st November 2021. Since then, miHoYo has not released any more beta sign-ups.

Previously, players could register their interest by heading over to Honkai: Star Rail’s official website. This has since changed as the game is no longer accepting new beta registrations.

Even those who managed to sign-up for beta access weren’t guaranteed to land a chance to play, which means a lot of players will be looking to get an opportunity if there’s a second beta phase.

MiHoYo usually makes beta announcements on Honkai: Star Rail’s official Twitter account, so we’ll update this section as soon as we hear further information.

How to sign up for the Honkai: Star Rail beta?

In order to sign-up for the Honkai: Star Rail beta, players previously needed to do the following:

Head over to the official Honkai: Star Rail website Register your email address. Check your mail for a beta invite. Follow the instructions outlined in the email and download the beta client.

News on the next Honkai: Star Rail beta remains scarce, but hopefully, miHoYo will soon reveal when players can dive back into the game. If you wish to know more about this upcoming turn-based title, then be sure to check out our Honkai: Star Rail hub for a rundown of everything we know.