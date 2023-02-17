All Honkai Star Rail Quantum characters: Fu Xuan, Seele, Silver Wolf, more

Honkai Star Rail Quantum characters are all about delivering attacks and debuffs with their abilities. Here’s every Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail ⁠— both currently released and upcoming.

There are a total of four Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail, which means your choice is rather limited. However, just like with Lightning, Fire, Ice, and Wind characters – there are a few great Quantum picks when it comes to creating the best Honkai Star Rail team.

After all, Quantum characters can deliver devastating amounts of damage when used in coordination with other units. Quantum units bring plenty of damage and debuff abilities to the battlefield, giving your roster great versatility.

So, if you’re looking for the best Quantum character to round out your Honkai Star Rail team or just wish to know how many there are in the game, then we’ve got a list of them right here so you can make the right decision.

All Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail

Fu Xuan

HoYoverse Fu Xuan can see into the future thanks to her third eye.

Rarity: 5-star

Path: The Preservation

As the head of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Divination Commission, Fu Xuan is both a confident and blunt sage. While not much is known about this character, we do know that she uses her third eye and the Matrix of Prescience to calculate Xianzhou’s route and predicts the fortune of future events.

Fu Xuan follows The Preservation Path, which means she has powerful defensive capabilities. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as the developers release information on her Skill Attack and Ultimate.

Qingque

HoYoverse Qingque uses her jade tiles to debuff and eliminate enemy units.

Rarity: 4-star

Path: The Erudition

An average Diviner of the Divination Commission, Qingque entered the Divination Commissions entrance exam to please her parents and secure a relaxing public servant job. Unfortunately, she has found the work to be extremely intensive and takes any opportunity to slack off.

Fortunately, this lazy side doesn’t seep into her combat capabilities. In fact, Qingque uses her jade tiles to increase her attack, utilizing both single target and AoE abilities. While she may only be a 4-star, her damage is can get pretty high when she’s in her buffed state.

Seele

HoYoverse Seele is a fantastic single-target DPS unit.

Rarity: 5-star

Path: The Hunt

Seele is a leading member of Wildfire who grew up in the perilous Underworld of Belobog. As a lone wolf, Seele is used to handling things by herself. Seele’s abilities are all tailored around single-target damage, which makes her extremely useful when you wish to quickly eliminate a high-priority target.

We expect Seele to make an excellent main DPS unit and we’ll know more when information on her Skill Attack and Ultimate is released.

Silver Wolf

HoYoverse Silver Wolf can delay her enemy’s turn.

Rarity: 5-star

Path: The Nihility

This master hacker can bypass any enemy’s defense system, dishing out high damage and debuffing them in the process. Silver Wolf’s Skill Attack has a 75% base chance to impose the Weakness of a random ally’s Type on the target for 3 turn(s) and reduce the target’s damage resistance to that Weakness Type by 20%.

If that wasn’t enough when Silver Wolf uses her Entangled debuff, the enemy’s action is delayed by 40% and at the start of the next turn, they receive a Quantum DoT equal to 48″% of Silver Wolf’s attack.

This makes her extremely useful when you wish to avoid taking hits from particularly dangerous foes or simply wish to eliminate them before they even get the chance to attack.

So, there you have it, that’s every Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

