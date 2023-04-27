Honkai: Star Rail Administrative District treasure chest locations

While Honkai: Star Rail may tell you how many chests there are in a location, they never tell you where they can be found. So, here are all the Administrative District treasure chest locations so you can get some great rewards.

Honkai: Star Rail is filled with fantastic characters, locations, and treasure chests. However, some of those chests can be a little tricky to find, even if the game does tell you how many you can locate in a certain region.

So, with that in mind, we’ve put together the location of all Administrative District treasure chests in Honkai: Star Rail, so you can grab as many rewards as you can.

All Administrative District Treasure Chest Locations

HoYoverse You need to search the place thoroughly to find all the chests.

With ten different Treasure Chests to find in the Administrative District, you’ll need to search every inch of the place, or you can take a look at all the locations below:

Administrative District Treasure Chest Location Administrative District Treasure Chest 1 Next to the Space Anchor in the other part of the Administrative District. Administrative District Treasure Chest 2 Near the restaurant seating area, near Administrative District Treasure Chest 1. Administrative District Treasure Chest 3 Head up the stairs near the restaurant and keep walking until you see the green banners, then look for a closed gate with the chest against it. Administrative District Treasure Chest 4 Look for a building with a dumpster and streetlamp nearby. It’s near the dumpster. Administrative District Treasure Chest 5 Keep an eye out for a mom and child NPC, turn left then keep going straight and look for Dominic. The chest is by a set of chairs near him. Administrative District Treasure Chest 6 Near the massive set of stairs by the Central Plaza Space Anchor. Administrative District Treasure Chest 7 Look for an NPC standing guard by a staircase. The chest will be right next to them. Administrative District Treasure Chest 8 Head towards the northern staircase and look for some Theatrical Posters, the chest is behind there. Administrative District Treasure Chest 9 Head to the northwest of the map and look for the iron gate by the purple phone booth. Administrative District Treasure Chest 10 You’ll want to teleport to the Central Plaza Space Anchor, head to where you met the NPC while finding chest 7, and investigate the Blockade Line. Follow the story until you get to the B1 level and you’ll find the chest.

Those are all the Administrative District Treasure Chest Locations in Honkai: Star Rail. While searching around for the rewards, take a look at some of our other handy Honkai: Star Rail guides and content:

