Honkai Star Rail: How to complete Letter from a Strange Woman quest

Kafka has finally arrived as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail, bringing fantastic power, and an exciting new Companion Mission. So, here’s how to complete Letter from a Strange Woman in Honkai Star Rail, as well as help with that Truth and Lies element.

Honkai Star Rail has so much for players to do. Beyond pulling powerful characters there are intense fights, an exciting battle pass, tons of tricky choices, exciting quests, puzzles, and more. However, sometimes those quests and choices combine, to make a rather challenging experience for players who want to make sure they get everything right in the expansive game.

This is entirely the case for Honkai Star Rail’s Letter from a Strange Woman, otherwise known as Kafka’s Companion Mission which features some tricky choices, and tons of great fights. So, here’s how to complete it.

Do your choices matter in Truth and Lies?

Before starting the Letter from a Strange Woman in Honkai Star Rail, many will be wondering if their answers matter in the Truth and Liese section. Ultimately, no. Your choice doesn’t matter in this part of the quest.

Whether you get it right or wrong, you’ll still get the same True Free Will achievement and complete the Kafka Companion Mission. So don’t worry too much when you get to this section.

How to complete Letter from a Strange Woman quest in Honkai Star Rail

Read the message from Anonymous

To start the quest, you should see a message from Anonymous. Once you’ve read this, you’ll then be asked to find Kafka in the Divination Commission. Speak to the person to get the coordinates and the quest will begin.

Find and speak to Kafka

Head to the location explained by Anonymous, or look on your map for the quest marker. Once there, speak to Kafka. She will ask for your help, so it’s up to you whether you choose to help her (accept the quest) or leave her be (reject the quest).

Naturally, we recommend accepting the quest but your choice will depend on the story, so the two options are below:

Help Kafka

Helping Kafka will then prompt you to beat the enemies on your map. Head there, destroy them, and then speak to Kafka again. This will prompt the Truth and Lies element of the quest, which many choose carefully.

Once you’ve given Kafka your first answer you’ll need to battle the Cloud Knights. Then, when you’ve done that, go and as her a question instead, once that’s done, another battle comes your way. It’s worth noting you can avoid these battles, but it’s much quicker and easier to fight. Next, head back to her again and answer the next question until you need to battle Cloud Knight Lieutenant Yanqing.

With that fight over, speak to Blade and Kafka and you will complete the quest.

Refuse Kafka

If you choose to refuse Kafka then a series of dialogue will begin, with her trying to change your mind. If you keep refusing, she’ll eventually let you go, leaving you with the option to leave her alone or help her out.

If you leave her alone and head to the point marked on the map, you’ll complete the quest.

So, there you have it, that’s how to complete the Letter from a Strange Woman Companion Mission in Honkai Star Rail. While preparing for a battle or choosing the refuse Kafka, take a look at some of our other handy Honkai Star Rail guides and content:

