Honkai: Star Rail has tons of quests for you to complete, and some are undeniably tougher than others. So, here’s how to complete To: The Faint Star in Honkai: Star Rail.

Although this gacha experience is filled with tricky battles, fantastic characters, hidden chests, and tons more, such a game wouldn’t be anywhere without some of its adorable questlines, especially when they’re all about star-crossed lovers reuniting.

However, despite the quest being adorable from the beginning, you have to make some tricky choices and find some elusive lost parts. So, with that in mind, here’s how to complete To: The Faint Star in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to complete To The Faint Star in Honkai: Star Rail

To: The Faint Star is an adorable quest in Honkai: Star Rail that leaves a rather tricky choice at the end. Here’s how to complete it.

Read a message from Rocky and find him

To activate To: The Faint Star you’ll need to read a message from a researcher named Rocky. The quest will appear after you reach level 15 and will be on your phone in the form of a wrong number text.

After reading the message and beginning the quest, head over to Rocky who is located in the Master Control Zone. He will explain how he’s looking for his lover, Lesley but hasn’t heard from her for a while. Blaming the condition of the Galaxy Airwave Repeater, he will send you there to check if it’s working.

Check the condition of the Galaxy Airwave Repeater

You’ll be able to find the Galaxy Airwave Repeater in the Storage Zone. We recommend teleporting just outside the Control Center Space Anchor on the first floor and entering from there.

Once inside, your character will quickly realize that there is indeed something wrong with the machine. In fact, it’s missing two parts, and it’s up to you to find them.

Find the missing parts

You’ll find the two missing parts, otherwise known as the Ultra Nickel Parts in the west chamber of the Storage Zone. The detailed locations can be found below:

One Ultra Nickel Part: On top of a box near a container.

On top of a box near a container. One Ultra Nickel Part: On the circle platform in the corner.

Once you’ve found the parts, head back to the Galaxy Airwave Repeater and fix the machine. It’ll then let you recover Lesley’s last recordings if they weren’t mysteriously corrupted. Such corruption can only mean someone’s tampered with the machine. Time to head to the monitoring room to find out who.

Discover the tamperer’s identity

Teleport to the Monitoring Room Space Anchor in the Base Zone and head to the computer. When you’re there you’ll see a variety of camera recordings, but the one at the Disposal Room will reveal that Bernard is the one who tampered with the Repeater.

Confront the tamperer

Head back to Bernard, who was where you originally met Rocky (Master Control Zone), and confront him.

He’ll explain his actions and leave you to speak to Rocky after finding out the truth, which we won’t spoil for you.

Choose to lie or tell the truth

Then, once you get back to Ricky, you’ll be able to either lie or tell him the truth about Lesley’s situation. It’s important to note that your decision will not affect the quest’s rewards, or the story in general so chose whichever one you want.

After speaking to Rocky the mission will be complete and you’ll receive your reward.

So with that, you’ve completed To: The Faint Star quest in Honkai: Star Rail. While looking for more quests to complete, take a look at some of our other handy Honkai: Star Rail guides and content:

