Honkai Star Rail Clara Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Clara is a 5-star Physical unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Destruction. Here are Ascension and Trace level-up materials you need for the character.
What makes Clara a unique character in the game is her ability to call upon a counter mechanic, Svarog, whenever she takes damage. This counter mechanic in return can deal a lot of damage to the enemy.
However, she is also reliant on a party that will be set around her, especially with units like March 7th and Natasha. Nevertheless, she is strong and a good unit to have in your account.
If you do end up pulling her, the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you need for her have been listed in the next few sections.
Clara Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail
Clara in Honkai Star Rail needs Ancient Part, Ancient Spindle, Ancient Engine, and Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf. Among these, Ancient Part and its consecutive upgrades can be farmed from Simulated Universe.
Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf can be obtained from the boss Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Spike. The materials you need to upgrade Clara across every level have been provided below:
|Level
|Ascension Materials
|Credits
|Ascension Rewards
|20
|Ancient Part x5
|4000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|30
|Ancient Part x10
|8000
|40
|Ancient Spindle x6, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x3
|16000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|50
|Ancient Spindle x9, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x7
|40000
|60
|Ancient Engine x6, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x20
|80000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|70
|Ancient Engine x9, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x35
|160000
Here are the materials you’ll need for Clara:
- Ancient Part x15
- Ancient Spindle x15
- Ancient Engine x15
- Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x65
Clara Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials you need to level-up Clara’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are:
- Shattered Blade x18
- Lifeless Blade x69
- Worldbreaker Blade x139
- Ancient Part x42
- Ancient Spindle x56
- Ancient Engine x58
- Guardian’s Lament x12
- Tracks of Destiny x11
This concludes our guide for Clara Ascension in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
