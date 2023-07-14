Honkai Star Rail Clara Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Clara is a 5-star Physical unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Destruction. Here are Ascension and Trace level-up materials you need for the character.

What makes Clara a unique character in the game is her ability to call upon a counter mechanic, Svarog, whenever she takes damage. This counter mechanic in return can deal a lot of damage to the enemy.

However, she is also reliant on a party that will be set around her, especially with units like March 7th and Natasha. Nevertheless, she is strong and a good unit to have in your account.

If you do end up pulling her, the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you need for her have been listed in the next few sections.

Clara Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Clara Ascension Materials are quite easy to obtain in this game

Clara in Honkai Star Rail needs Ancient Part, Ancient Spindle, Ancient Engine, and Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf. Among these, Ancient Part and its consecutive upgrades can be farmed from Simulated Universe.

Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf can be obtained from the boss Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Spike. The materials you need to upgrade Clara across every level have been provided below:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20 Ancient Part x5 4000 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Ancient Part x10 8000 40 Ancient Spindle x6, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x3 16000 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Ancient Spindle x9, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x7 40000 60 Ancient Engine x6, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x20 80000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Ancient Engine x9, Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x35 160000

Here are the materials you’ll need for Clara:

Ancient Part x15

Ancient Spindle x15

Ancient Engine x15

Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf x65

Clara Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The materials you need to level-up Clara’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are:

Shattered Blade x18

Lifeless Blade x69

Worldbreaker Blade x139

Ancient Part x42

Ancient Spindle x56

Ancient Engine x58

Guardian’s Lament x12

Tracks of Destiny x11

This concludes our guide for Clara Ascension in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

