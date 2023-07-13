Honkai Star Rail Arlan Ascension & Trace level-up materials
Honkai Star Rail’s Arlan Ascension and Trace Materials can help improve the Lightning character’s damage, so here are all the items you need to farm.
Arlan is a Lightning character in Honkai Star Rail who excels at dealing single-target and AoE damage to his opponents. While he isn’t as powerful as Jing Yuan, his ranking as a 4-star makes him much easier to obtain.
After all, unlocking the best 5-stars via Honkai Star Rail’s current banner requires a lot of Stellar Jade and a fair amount of luck. So, if you’re in need of a Lightning character to get through the game’s Simulated Universe or story content, then you may wish to consider leveling up Arlan.
Without further ado, here are all of Arlan’s Ascension and Trace materials and where you can find them.
Arlan Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail
In order to Ascend Arlan, Trailblazers will need to gain access to Extinguished Cores, Glimmering Cores, and Squirming Cores. These items can be collected from the following Fragmentum Monsters:
- Flamespawn
- Frostspawn
- Windspawn
- Thunderspawn
You can also get them from the Simulated Universe and use the Omni Synthesizer if you have other character Ascension materials you wish to convert. You’ll also need to get Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow, which is obtained as a reward from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Fulmination.
Now that you know where to get each of Arlan’s Ascension materials, be sure to use the table below to see how many you need to farm:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
|ASCENSION LEVELS
|ASCENSION MATERIALS
|CREDITS
|ASCENSION REWARDS
|20
|x4 Extinguished Core
|3,200
|1x Star Rail Pass
|30
|x8 Extinguished Core
|6,400
|40
|x5 Glimmering Core, x2 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow
|12,800
|1x Star Rail Pass
|50
|x8 Glimmering Core, x5 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow
|32,000
|60
|x5 Squirming Core, x15 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow
|64,000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|70
|x7 Squirming Core, x28 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow
|128,000
Arlan Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
All of Arlan’s Trace Materials can be found below:
- x2,400,000 Credits
- x28 Extinguished Core
- x42 Glimmering Core
- x42 Squirming Core
- x12 Shattered Blade
- x54 Lifeless Blade
- x105 Worldbreaker Blade
- x12 Destroyer’s Final Road
- x5 Tracks of Destiny
So, there you have it, that’s all the Arlan Ascension and Trace materials you need to level him up. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.
Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends