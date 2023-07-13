Honkai Star Rail Arlan Ascension & Trace level-up materials

Honkai Star Rail’s Arlan Ascension and Trace Materials can help improve the Lightning character’s damage, so here are all the items you need to farm.

Arlan is a Lightning character in Honkai Star Rail who excels at dealing single-target and AoE damage to his opponents. While he isn’t as powerful as Jing Yuan, his ranking as a 4-star makes him much easier to obtain.

After all, unlocking the best 5-stars via Honkai Star Rail’s current banner requires a lot of Stellar Jade and a fair amount of luck. So, if you’re in need of a Lightning character to get through the game’s Simulated Universe or story content, then you may wish to consider leveling up Arlan.

Article continues after ad

Without further ado, here are all of Arlan’s Ascension and Trace materials and where you can find them.

Arlan Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Arlan Ascension materials don’t take long to farm.

In order to Ascend Arlan, Trailblazers will need to gain access to Extinguished Cores, Glimmering Cores, and Squirming Cores. These items can be collected from the following Fragmentum Monsters:

Flamespawn

Frostspawn

Windspawn

Thunderspawn

You can also get them from the Simulated Universe and use the Omni Synthesizer if you have other character Ascension materials you wish to convert. You’ll also need to get Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow, which is obtained as a reward from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Fulmination.

Article continues after ad

Now that you know where to get each of Arlan’s Ascension materials, be sure to use the table below to see how many you need to farm:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

ASCENSION LEVELS ASCENSION MATERIALS CREDITS ASCENSION REWARDS 20 x4 Extinguished Core 3,200 1x Star Rail Pass 30 x8 Extinguished Core 6,400 40 x5 Glimmering Core, x2 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow 12,800 1x Star Rail Pass 50 x8 Glimmering Core, x5 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow 32,000 60 x5 Squirming Core, x15 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow 64,000 1x Star Rail Pass 70 x7 Squirming Core, x28 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow 128,000

Arlan Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

All of Arlan’s Trace Materials can be found below:

x2,400,000 Credits

x28 Extinguished Core

x42 Glimmering Core

x42 Squirming Core

x12 Shattered Blade

x54 Lifeless Blade

x105 Worldbreaker Blade

x12 Destroyer’s Final Road

x5 Tracks of Destiny

So, there you have it, that’s all the Arlan Ascension and Trace materials you need to level him up. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends