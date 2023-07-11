Honkai Star Rail Serval: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Here are the required Ascension and Trace level-up materials to maximize Serval’s potential in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail is a gacha title that allows players to pull for 4-star and 5-star characters on banners. For a limited time, Honkai Star Rail will run a certain 5-star option with a boosted drop rate of three 4-stars.

Serval is a 4-star Lightning option on the Path of Erudition who specializes in dealing AoE damage to enemies. She is a great alternative for those who were unable to pull Jing Yuan during his run.

To build Serval to make her a great asset to your team, keep reading to find out what Ascension and Trace level-up materials she’ll require.

Serval Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

Serval in Honkai Star Rail will require Silvermane Badge, Silvermane Insignia, Silvermane Medal, and Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow. The Silvermane materials are easily obtainable from enemies in the Simulated Universe.

You can collect Lightning Crown of the Past Shadows by completing the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Fulmination.

The needed materials to ascend Serval are provided in the table below:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20+ Silvermane Badge x4 3200 1x Star Rail Pass 30+ Silvermane Badge x8 6400 40+ Silvermane Insignia x5, Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x2 12800 1x Star Rail Pass 50+ Silvermane Insignia x8, Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x5 32000 60+ Silvermane Medal x5, Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x15 64000 1x Star Rail Pass 70+ Silvermane Medal x7, Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x28 128000

Here is the total number of Ascension materials you’ll need to ascend Serval to level 80:

Silvermane Badge x12

Silvermane Insignia x13

Silvermane Medal x12

Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x50

Serval Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The resources you’ll need to level up Serval’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Key of Inspiration x12

Key of Knowledge x54

Key of Wisdom x105

Silvermane Badge x28

Silvermane Insignia x42

Silvermane Medal x42

Guardian’s Lament x12

Tracks of Destiny x5

That’s all the materials you’ll need to ascend and level up Serval’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail. Check out our other guides for more tips & tricks.

