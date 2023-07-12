Honkai Star Rail Hook Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Here are Hook’s required Ascension and Trace level-up materials you’ll need to collect to add her to your Honkai Star Rail team.

Players don’t need all 5-star characters to take down Simulated Universe bosses and Memory of Chaos stages. Honkai Star Rail has various 4-star options that are great additions to your team.

For example, Hook is a 4-star Fire user on the Path of the Destruction and leader of the Moles. She excels at inflicting Burn in battle and acts as a Main DPS.

Keep reading to learn what materials you’ll need to ascend Hook and level her Traces to transform her into a formidable unit.

Hook Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

In Honkai Star Rail, Hook needs Ancient Part, Ancient Spindle, Ancient Engine, and Endotherm Chitin. You can find Ancient Part and its upgrades easily from enemies in the Simulated Universe or purchase them from the store with Embers.

Endotherm Chitin can be acquired from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Blaze boss. The full list of required Ascension materials for Hook is found below:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20+ Ancient Part x4 3200 1x Star Rail Pass 30+ Ancient Part x8 6400 40+ Ancient Spindle x5, Endotherm Chitin x2 12800 1x Star Rail Pass 50+ Ancient Spindle x8, Endotherm Chitin x5 32000 60+ Ancient Engine x5, Endotherm Chitin x15 64000 1x Star Rail Pass 70+ Ancient Engine x7, Endotherm Chitin x28 128000

The total number of materials that you require to ascend Hook are as follows:

Ancient Part x12

Ancient Spindle x13

Ancient Engine x12

Endotherm Chitin x50

Hook Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The materials required to level up Hook’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:

Ancient Part x28

Ancient Spindle x42

Ancient Engine x42

Shattered Blade x12

Lifeless Blade x54

Worldbreaker Blade x105

Guardian’s Lament x12

Tracks of Destiny x5

That’s everything you need to know about collecting materials to ascend Hook and level her Traces. Check out our other Honkai Star Rail guides for more tips & tricks.

