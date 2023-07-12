Honkai Star Rail Hook Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Here are Hook’s required Ascension and Trace level-up materials you’ll need to collect to add her to your Honkai Star Rail team.
Players don’t need all 5-star characters to take down Simulated Universe bosses and Memory of Chaos stages. Honkai Star Rail has various 4-star options that are great additions to your team.
For example, Hook is a 4-star Fire user on the Path of the Destruction and leader of the Moles. She excels at inflicting Burn in battle and acts as a Main DPS.
Keep reading to learn what materials you’ll need to ascend Hook and level her Traces to transform her into a formidable unit.
Hook Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail
In Honkai Star Rail, Hook needs Ancient Part, Ancient Spindle, Ancient Engine, and Endotherm Chitin. You can find Ancient Part and its upgrades easily from enemies in the Simulated Universe or purchase them from the store with Embers.
Endotherm Chitin can be acquired from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Blaze boss. The full list of required Ascension materials for Hook is found below:
|Level
|Ascension Materials
|Credits
|Ascension Rewards
|20+
|Ancient Part x4
|3200
|1x Star Rail Pass
|30+
|Ancient Part x8
|6400
|40+
|Ancient Spindle x5, Endotherm Chitin x2
|12800
|1x Star Rail Pass
|50+
|Ancient Spindle x8, Endotherm Chitin x5
|32000
|60+
|Ancient Engine x5, Endotherm Chitin x15
|64000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|70+
|Ancient Engine x7, Endotherm Chitin x28
|128000
The total number of materials that you require to ascend Hook are as follows:
- Ancient Part x12
- Ancient Spindle x13
- Ancient Engine x12
- Endotherm Chitin x50
Hook Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials required to level up Hook’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:
- Ancient Part x28
- Ancient Spindle x42
- Ancient Engine x42
- Shattered Blade x12
- Lifeless Blade x54
- Worldbreaker Blade x105
- Guardian’s Lament x12
- Tracks of Destiny x5
That’s everything you need to know about collecting materials to ascend Hook and level her Traces. Check out our other Honkai Star Rail guides for more tips & tricks.
