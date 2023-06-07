Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf Ascension & Trace level-up materials

Silver Wolf Ascension Materials and Trace Materials are needed to Ascend Honkai Star Rail’s 5-star Quantum character, so our hub has everything you need to know about them.

Silver Wolf is a 5-star Quantum character that was released in the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Version update. The super hacker uses her abilities to debuff enemies, lowering their damage resistance and overall defense.

This makes her a particularly powerful pick when paired up with damage dealers like Seele, who can capitalize on her debuffs. If you’ve been lucky enough to unlock Silver Wolf on the current Honkai Star Rail banner, then you’ll want to begin farming all her Ascension and Trace Materials.

Article continues after ad

After all, Ascending Silver Wolf will enable you to maximize her combat effectiveness in the game. So, whether you’re planning to spend your Stellar Jade on unlocking Silver Wolf or simply wish to know what materials you’ll need, then our Silver Wolf Ascension Materials and Trace Materials guide has you covered.

Silver Wolf Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Silver Wolf Ascension Materials are fairly easy to acquire.

In order to level up and Ascend Silver Wolf, you’ll need to gain access to Ancient Parts, Ancient Spindles, and Ancient Engines. All of these items can be collected from defeated Automatons, which can be found in the Robot Settlement and Great Mine.

Article continues after ad

You can also use the Omni Synthesizer if you have enough materials to convert. We’ve included all the Silver Wolf Ascension Materials and Credit costs below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ascension Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards Level 20 5x Ancient Part 4,000 Credits 1x Star Rail Pass Level 30 10x Ancient Part 8,000 Credits Level 40 6x Ancient Spindle, 3x Void Cast Iron 16,000 Credits 1x Star Rail Pass Level 50 9x Ancient Spindle, 7x Void Cast Iron 40,000 Credits Level 60 6x Ancient Engine, 20x Void Cast Iron 80,000 Credits 1x Star Rail Pass Level 70 20x Void Cast Iron, 6x Conqueror’s Will 160,000 Credits

The total Silver Wolf Ascension Materials cost can be found below:

15x Ancient Part

15x Ancient Engine

15x Ancient Spindle

65x Void Cast Iron

308,000 Credits

Silver Wolf Trace Materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Silver Wolf is a very powerful Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail.

All of Silver Wolf’s Trace Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output.

8x Tracks of Destiny

12x Destroyer’s Final Road

18x Obsidian of Dread

41x Ancient Part

56x Ancient Spindle

58x Ancient Engine

69x Obsidian of Desolation

139x Obsidian of Obsession

3,000,000 Credits

So, there you have it, that’s all of the Silver Wolf Ascension Materials and Trace Materials you need to level up the Quantum character. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

Article continues after ad

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level